Reports Say Justin Bieber Still Hung Up On Selena Gomez

They say you never forget your first love, and the tabloids certainly never let Justin Bieber forget about Selena Gomez. Despite being married for two years to model Hailey Baldwin, gossip rags are insistent that Bieber and Gomez will come back together. Gossip Cop has investigated a lot of these reports, so let’s look back and see if we can figure out if there is any hope for the former flames.

Justin Bieber Tried To Run Into Selena Gomez?

In January 2019, Radar Online claimed that Gomez’s hike in Runyon Canyon the day after Bieber’s was more than just a coincidence. The outlet speculated the pop singer turned actress was” taunting” her ex-boyfriend through exercise. After Gomez’s hike, the publication stated that Bieber tried to get in contact with his ex once he heard about the ordeal. As Gossip Cop pointed out, the story is ridiculously absurd and Runyon Canyon is a popular hiking destination in LA that is home to many celebrity sightings.

Bieber Can’t Stop Talking To Her?

A half-year later, in July, Radar Online was back to speculate about the popstar exes, saying Bieber was refusing to stop contacting Gomez.” Their supposed interactions ranged from Bieber complimenting her red carpet look at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival to reaching out for advice about handling depression. At the time of publication, Gossip Cop noticed how the timeline between Cannes and the article’s release didn’t exactly line up and deemed it false.

Justin Bieber Stuck On His Exes?

Back in February 2020, NW claimed that the “What Do You Mean” singer was still thinking about his exes. The rag reported Bieber “tells Hailey [Baldwin] that he dreams about having sex with his exes. That’s why she’s forcing him to read self-help books about cheating.” Those exes included Selena Gomez, Kourtney Kardashian, and Sofia Richie. Gossip Cop busted the story using quotes from the pop star’s recent interviews stating his devotion to his wife.

Gomez On The Brain

Speaking of Hailey Baldwin, Life & Style claimed back in 2019 that her marriage to Justin Bieber was suffering because he was still hung up on Gomez. “Hailey thought her marriage to Justin would be different. They’re young, rich, and famous and should be traveling the world on wild adventures. Justin just can’t get out of his slump some days, and Hailey often thinks it’s because he’s stuck on Selena Gomez,” an insider said. Gossip Cop reached out to their own source close to the couple, who said the couple was “very happy.”

