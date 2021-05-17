Reports Say Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Fighting Over Having Kids

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been married for close to three years. Of course, that length of time is too long for the couple not to be pregnant, according to the tabloids. Gossip Cop has investigated a lot of reports claiming the pair are fighting over having kids, so let’s take a look back and see if we can figure out where the couple stands on the issue.

Is Justin Bieber Clingy?

Last August, the National Enquirer ran a story saying Baldwin was looking to take a break from Beiber’s “clingy” behavior. Relying heavily on an anonymous source, the rag claimed the Biebs “controlling ways” were prompting Baldwin “to call a time-out on the marriage.” Apparently the popstar didn’t trust Baldwin’s friend either, thinking they were “filling her head with poison about the marriage. He doesn’t want to let her out of his sight!” Gossip Cop easily busted the story, citing Baldwin’s public admiration for her husband and the numerous false stories written about them. Nine months later and the couple is still together.

Crisis Of Faith Or Marriage?

A few months later, Who proclaimed the couple was having another marriage crisis, this time of the cheating variety. Except the story wasn’t about Bieber or Baldwin, instead the outlet used their to peddle a story about the born-again Christian popstar’s pastor, Carl Lentz. The head of a L.A. based megachurch had recently admitted to cheating on his wife. According to an insider, the Bieber-Baldwins “were both extremely shocked and disappointed when Carl’s confession came out.” Gossip Cop pointed out at the time of publication that the story was a classic bait and switch. No marriage crisis was had.

Trading Records For Diapers?

In January, InTouch claimed the couple were stepping back from Hollywood life to focus on having babies. An unnamed insider claimed the couple was “still in the honeymoon phase and really want kids,” and willing to take a break from their busy schedules to do it. “Justin and Hailey are taking a step back on all fronts. With his strong faith, he knows they will be blessed with a beautiful child one day. Hopefully one day very soon,” the source said. While Gossip Cop admitted that the couple could have a kid in 2021, Bieber’s world tour this definitely dispells any rumor that the popstar is cutting back on work.

Loose Lips Might Sink Marriages?

When Bieber appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February , he revealed that he was ready to have a “tribe” of children. “I’m going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out,” he said before adding that his wife wasn’t ready yet. According to the National Enquirer, his statements caused a lot of problems at home.“Hailey is really upset that Justin discussed their personal life in this way,” the source tattled. “She feels that intimate details about their family should be between them, not talked about on TV.” Baldwin even threatened to not “divulge any more details about their life again!”

First off, how would the magazine or any source really know what goes on in their marriage. Second, as Gossip Cop pointed out Baldwin is not shy about talking about her personal life. In 2018, she told Vogue Arabia the same thing Bieber told Ellen, ““I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own. I would say that now, that’s a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon.”

