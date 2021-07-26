Reports Say John Travolta Retiring From Acting After Tragic Loss Of Kelly Preston

It’s been about a year since John Travolta lost his beloved wife Kelly Preston to breast cancer. Last year, one tabloid used his wife’s passing to claim the actor was retiring from Hollywood life. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see where Travolta is today.

Did Travolta Quit Acting?

An anonymous insider told The Globe last year that since his wife’s death, Travolta had “no desire to get in front of the camera again.” The source reiterated that the actor’s number one priority at that time was to raise the two children, then 20-year-old Ella and 10-year-old Benjamin. He apparently “promised Kelly before she died that he would look after them.”

This article came after Travolta made a statement on Instagram after Preston’s passing. In it, he said “I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

Gossip Cop’s Take Part II

The piece ended with the shady unnamed insider saying his “career doesn’t bring him happiness anymore,” citing the critically hated Gotti as evidence that he would leave. The 2018 film was the last film he appeared in with his wife, and though it was not good by any means, it was kinda evil to trash it while reporting about Preston’s death.

In addition, Gossip Cop pointed out at the time that no one would know for sure if Travolta was leaving acting except Travolta. Well, if you check out his IMDB page, he is currently filming a movie called Paradise City with Bruce Willis. This past holiday season he reunited with his Pulp Fiction co-star Samuel L. Jackson in a delightful Capital One commercial where he played Santa. Though it’s not a lot, he clearly is not done telling stories in front of the camera. He also has stayed true to his word in raising his kids, who are heavily featured on his Instagram page.

Still Making Things Up

Since this story was published last year, The Globe is still making things up about Travolta. In a story about Tom Cruise from February, the rag indicated his rivalry with Travolta over Scientology was evidence of his control freak-like nature. Its sister publication OK! reported that Travolta was not happy with his daughter’s decision to try acting even though they both starred in a Super Bowl ad this year. Gossip Cop busted both stories.

