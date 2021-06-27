Reports Say Jessica Simpson’s Husband Eric Johnson Is ‘Fed-Up’ With Her

Is Jessica Simpson driving her husband Eric Johnson to a breaking point? That’s what plenty of reports have been suggesting. Gossip Cop has investigated the rumors and can set the record straight.

Jessica Simpson Embarrassed Eric Johnson With New Book?

Last year, OK! reported Simpson’s new memoir, Open Book, discusses her past relationships too much for Johnson’s liking. An insider told the outlet, “All this sleazy stuff about her former lovers is getting on [Johnson’s nerves.” The source added that Johnson “understand her confessions are a selling point,” but he doesn’t care for so much “salacious detail.”

Thankfully, Gossip Cop was able to get in contact with a rep from Simpson who confirmed on the record that the story was totally baseless. Johnson was not upset by the book’s release at all. The publication missed the mark in describing Simpson’s book, portraying it as a salacious tell-all instead of a public figure sharing their experiences.

Jessica Simpson And Eric Johnson Recording Duet?

Then OK! reported Johnson would be singing on Simpson’s next album. An inside source told the tabloid that Johnson “has a decent voice,” and they were “working on their very own duet and genuinely believe they could be the next Sonny and Cher!” The magazine went on to say Johnson “loves the attention” and “has been doing karaoke at home alongside Jess for year.”

While we don’t think anyone would complain if we got to see Simpson perform with her former-NFL player husband, but we doubt it’s going to happen any time soon. A rep for Simpson laughed off the story, saying, “Eric’s not a singer.” It’s clear the tabloid did little in the way of fact-checking this one.

Jessica Simpson Demanding Eric Johnson Lose Weight?

The National Enquirer reported last fall that Simpson was insisting Johnson shed a few pounds or hit the highway. According to the tabloid’s source, Simpson told “chubby hubby Eric Johnson shape up or ship out.” The insider went on, “Eric’s been banging back the snacks, and his workout routine has gone out the window!” adding, “He gorges on ice cream, chips and candy bars while sitting and watching sports for hours on end.”

This offensive report does take much looking into to completely fall apart. Johnson looks just fine, and we seriously doubt Simpson is anything but supportive of her husband. Simpson may have gone on her own weight loss journey recently, but we seriously doubt she’s pushing her own habits onto her husband.

Eric Johnson Tired Of Hearing About Jessica Simpson’s Exes?

More recently, OK! reported Jessica Simpson won’t stop talking about her ex-boyfriends, and her husband Eric Johnson is sick of it. An inside source told the tabloid Simpson “constantly talks about old boyfriends, and Eric is sick and tired of it.” The magazine referenced Simpson’s appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show where she talked about how publicists warned their male clients to stay away from Simpson to protect their careers. The story was “the last straw for Eric,” shared the source, “It’s frustrating to him that she can’t seem to let it go.”

Gossip Cop looked into the story and easily debunked it. The tabloid failed to take in the full context of Simpson’s comments and definitely didn’t take a look at their social media. Neither Simpson nor Johnson is shy about expressing their love for one another, so we’re pretty confident they’re doing just fine.

