Reports Say Jennifer Aniston Is Lonely And Feuding With Co-Workers And Exes

Is Jennifer Aniston broken-hearted and on the outs at work? That’s what multiple reports have been claiming. Gossip Cop checks in on the rumors and sets the record straight.

Aniston Worried About Matthew Perry’s Memoir?

Not long ago, New Idea reported that Jennifer Aniston was concerned about Matthew Perry’s upcoming tell-all book. According to the tabloid’s insider, “There’s a lot of things that went on that people don’t know about. Stuff that is better left unsaid.” The source insisted there was plenty that Matthew Perry knows about Aniston that she is terrified of coming out. One of those things, the source alleges, is a brief fling Aniston had with Matt LeBlanc, their Friends co-star.

Gossip Cop was able to clarify that there was no truth to the claims at all. Not only was Aniston not harboring secrets that she was terrified of coming out, but Perry never even had plans to write a book. There was absolutely nothing to suggest that Aniston is losing sleep worrying that Perry will expose her. That being said, the rumor mill kept turning.

Jennifer Aniston Worried About Brad Pitt?

Then, a recent report from New Idea claimed that Jennifer Aniston was heartbroken that Brad Pitt was getting cozy with his Bullet Train co-star Lady Gaga. According to the report, the recently reunited couple was on the rocks over Pitt’s infatuation with Gaga. For Aniston, the whole ordeal was “bring back terrible memories of the same behavior she experienced from Brad when he started filming Mr & Mrs. Smith with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie,” the tabloid’s inside source insisted.

The report was absolutely ridiculous. The tabloids are always speculating that Pitt is dating someone new, especially Aniston or his co-stars. But not only was Pitt not pursuing Lady Gaga, but he wasn’t even dating Aniston. The entire story was a way for the tabloid to relive the Aniston-Pitt-Jolie drama from years ago and didn’t have a shred of truth to it.

Aniston Lonely On Her Birthday?

Then, Life & Style reported that Aniston was distraught to be turning 52 without having any children. The tabloid claimed that Aniston had reached her birthday full of regrets and was in no mood to celebrate. According to the report, Aniston actually favored staying home and not speaking to anyone. The publication’s inside source insisted that “when she isn’t working, she stays home with her dogs and binge-watched TV shows.”

Gossip Cop proved the report was totally bogus. Aniston was far from antisocial on her birthday, posting a big thank you to her friends on Instagram. Furthermore, the article ignores that the actress had spoken out before that she has no regrets about not having children, and doesn’t feel incomplete. The article was a big offensive attempt to drag Aniston down.

Jennifer Aniston Feuding With Reese Witherspoon?

Finally, an edition of Star alleged that Aniston was feuding with her Morning Show costar, Reese Witherspoon. According to the article, Aniston was insulted that they added a major cast member, Julianna Margulies, without ever consulting her. Furthermore, the publication’s inside source insisted that “Jen doesn’t understand why Reese insisted bringing Julianna on board.” It even went on to allege that Aniston had grown jealous over Witherspoon and Margulies’ budding friendship.

Of course, Gossip Cop proved the story was as ridiculous as it sounded. There was absolutely nothing to suggest that Aniston was upset about the addition to the cast and even less to suggest she was ever mad at Witherspoon. Not long after the article was published, Aniston posted a sweet birthday message to Witherspoon. By all reports, their friendship seemed strong, and the article was a total work of fiction.

