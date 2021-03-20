Reports Say Hoda Kotb And Samatha Guthrie Are Feuding At The ‘Today Show’

According to various tabloid reports, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are feuding over bullying remarks, unfair treatment, and fluffy features, making viewers wonder if Kotb’s days with NBC are numbered. The gossip media loves to speculate about the longstanding hosts, so Gossip Cop revisited some of the juiciest theories.

Hoda Kotb Bullied Off ‘Today’ By Fellow Co-Hosts

A few months ago, the National Enquirer insisted that Hoda Kotb was being bullied off Today by co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager, claiming that it was akin to the Mean Girls treatment and had Kotb feeling marginalized, disillusioned, isolated, and overlooked. A shady source stated, “Jenna is firmly on Team Savannah, and together they’ve managed to make Hoda feel marginalized and less important with every broadcast.”

It’s hardly a secret that this particular tabloid enjoys concocting sensational untruths about Kotb, like they did in 2018 when they proposed she was being canned just months after being promoted as co-anchor of the 7 a.m. hour. Gossip Cop successfully squashed this salacious suggestion, pointing out the absurdity of firing one of their star hosts shortly after promoting in her a move that was highly approved of by viewers.

Kotb Outraged By Savannah Guthrie’s Special Treatment

In another hearsay headline, the National Enquirer suggested that Kotb was perturbed that co-host Savannah Guthrie was receiving special treatment by being allowed to film episodes from the comfort of her home while Kotb bravely worked in the studio. Questionable sources said that Kotb felt equally snubbed over the fact that Guthrie was receiving the best interviews and guests, blabbing, “Trouble is brewing behind the scenes at the Today Show amid the rising tensions between the competitive co-hosts.”

This definitely isn’t the first time this tattletale tabloid has pitted co-workers against each other. A while back, they stirred up buzz with the claim that former anchor Kathie Lee Gifford was angry at Hoda Kotb for receiving an undeserved promotion. Thanks to a complete lack of evidence of such clashing with either pair, Gossip Cop has repeatedly proved that the anchors and co-hosts get along with one another, and that they are friends and a far cry from enemies.

Hoda Kotb’s Days Are Numbered

Because of the National Enquirer’s insistence on reporting rumors about Kotb, many began wondering if her remaining days with Today were slim. In fact, this tabloid ran cover story back in 2019 alleging that Kotb was set to be fired and potentially replaced by previous co-host Matt Lauer.

Despite this cacophony, a reliable Today insider assured Gossip Cop that the report was outrageous and untrue, especially considering the ratings increased after Lauer left and an agreeable USA Today article gushed that replacing Lauer with Kotb was the smartest move for the show.

All of these tall tales remain undependable, and in fact, Hoda Kotb is undoubtedly considered one of NBC’s most respected anchors today.

