Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Lori Loughlin smiling in a black dress. News Report: Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli Have ‘Tense’ Reunion After He Is Released From Jail

Are tensions high between Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin? One report says things aren’t peachy since they’ve been released from prison. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Mossimo And Lori’s Tense Reunion’ According to OK!, Giannulli’s early release from prison came as a relief for Loughlin, but she’s not sure what to expect. A source says “their relationship […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Ellen DeGeneres wears a silver suit and colorful top on the runway News Why Ellen DeGeneres Won’t Be On ‘The Ellen Show’ Today

The Ellen DeGeneres Show will be missing its namesake today as comedian Tiffany Haddish steps in to guest host the show. Fans of Ellen DeGeneres may be wondering why the popular talk show host has been temporarily replaced.  Tiffany Haddish Taking Over For Ellen DeGeneres Though fans are used to seeing Ellen DeGeneres greet them […]

 by Brianna Morton
Katy Perry in a pink dress with Orlando Bloom in a suit Celebrities Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Eloped In Hawaii?

Did Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry get married in secret? One report says the two had a secret Hawaiian wedding. Gossip Cop investigates. Katy Perry’s Surprise Hawaiian Wedding In its cover story, Who shows off a photo of Katy Perry wearing what looks like a wedding band. The outlet reports that Orlando Bloom and Perry […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Brendan Fraser in a black suit standing next to his former wife, Afton Smith, who is wearing a black dress. Celebrities Afton Smith: Brendan Fraser’s Ex-Wife Also Played In This Iconic Movie With Him

Back in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Brendan Fraser movies were a dime a dozen. He appeared in scores of films, one after another, and was one of Hollywood’s most bankable actors. But what many people don’t know is that The Mummy heartthrob was married during the height of his career. So who was […]

 by Jane Andrews
Celebrities

Reports Say Celine Dion Is Dangerously Skinny, Fears For Her Health

M
Matthew Radulski
11:00 am, April 15, 2021
Celine Dion in a green dress
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Celine Dion is frequently targeted with shocking stories about her weight. The “My Heart Will Go On” singer has always had a slender figure, but countless publications speculate about her health. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has investigated about Dion being unhealthy.

Celine Dion Starving Herself

According to the Globe, Celine Dion was down to 96 pounds. Supposed friends were worried that Dion was in the midst of “a catastrophic health crisis.” Insiders said, “Her friends are urging her to slow down. If only she would listen to them, but Celine feels if she’s not sweating buckets and trembling from exhaustion at the end of the day then she hasn’t worked hard enough.” Real friends of celebrities would never in a million years talk to a disgraceful outlet like this one, so Gossip Cop was dubious of this story. This was a dime-a-dozen body-shaming story with no legitimate evidence to back itself up.

Fruit, Crackers, And Exercise

In a similar story, OK! claimed that Celine Dion was “pushing herself into the danger zone” in preparation for her Courage World Tour. A snitch said, “She eats little more than a few pieces of fruit and a couple crackers to get her through her day.” Once again, a source said Dion “feels that if she’s not sweating and exhausted at the end of the day, she hasn’t worked hard enough.” Since the quotes in this story were identical to the Globe story, it wasn’t difficult for Gossip Cop to debunk this story. Dion’s remained classy through decades of these kinds of weight-bashing stories.

Celine Dion ‘Fattening Up’ To Healthy Weight

The National Enquirer claimed that Celine Dion was trying to get back to her healthy weight after looking like a ”walking skeleton” for years. An insider said, “Her diet was terrible… she ate little more than a piece of fruit and a couple of crackers to get her through the day.” Again with the fruit and crackers! The tabloid claimed that Dion had gained about 20 pounds since her lowest point of 96. It’s impossible for this tabloid to know her weight that specifically. It just wanted to sound more authoritative than a flat 100. This was just more weight-bashing from yet another trashy tabloid.

Victim Of Plastic Surgery Disaster

Back in 2018, the Enquirer reported that Dion looked terrible after botched plastic surgery. The magazine said she looked “totally different from just a year ago.” A so-called source said, “The word is she went under the knife to try and give herself a fresh start… It clearly hasn’t turned out very well.” One only needs to look at a picture of Dion to know this story was completely bogus. She’s still immediately recognizable, so this botched surgery could only be made up. A rep for Dion assured Gossip Cop that this story was untrue.

The iconic singer looks the same today as she has for decades. Even though this is clearly a healthy physique for her, tabloids would have you believe that Dion is emaciated or starving herself. That’s simply not true.

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince William Secretly Coronated King As Queen Elizabeth Plans To Step Down?

Why Prince Harry Won’t Salute At Prince Philip’s Funeral

Report: ‘Frail And Feeble’ Ozzy Osbourne Headed ‘To The Grave’

This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021 

Katie Holmes Planning Wedding At Historic New York Church?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.