Celine Dion is frequently targeted with shocking stories about her weight. The “My Heart Will Go On” singer has always had a slender figure, but countless publications speculate about her health. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has investigated about Dion being unhealthy.

Celine Dion Starving Herself

According to the Globe, Celine Dion was down to 96 pounds. Supposed friends were worried that Dion was in the midst of “a catastrophic health crisis.” Insiders said, “Her friends are urging her to slow down. If only she would listen to them, but Celine feels if she’s not sweating buckets and trembling from exhaustion at the end of the day then she hasn’t worked hard enough.” Real friends of celebrities would never in a million years talk to a disgraceful outlet like this one, so Gossip Cop was dubious of this story. This was a dime-a-dozen body-shaming story with no legitimate evidence to back itself up.

Fruit, Crackers, And Exercise

In a similar story, OK! claimed that Celine Dion was “pushing herself into the danger zone” in preparation for her Courage World Tour. A snitch said, “She eats little more than a few pieces of fruit and a couple crackers to get her through her day.” Once again, a source said Dion “feels that if she’s not sweating and exhausted at the end of the day, she hasn’t worked hard enough.” Since the quotes in this story were identical to the Globe story, it wasn’t difficult for Gossip Cop to debunk this story. Dion’s remained classy through decades of these kinds of weight-bashing stories.

Celine Dion ‘Fattening Up’ To Healthy Weight

The National Enquirer claimed that Celine Dion was trying to get back to her healthy weight after looking like a ”walking skeleton” for years. An insider said, “Her diet was terrible… she ate little more than a piece of fruit and a couple of crackers to get her through the day.” Again with the fruit and crackers! The tabloid claimed that Dion had gained about 20 pounds since her lowest point of 96. It’s impossible for this tabloid to know her weight that specifically. It just wanted to sound more authoritative than a flat 100. This was just more weight-bashing from yet another trashy tabloid.

Victim Of Plastic Surgery Disaster

Back in 2018, the Enquirer reported that Dion looked terrible after botched plastic surgery. The magazine said she looked “totally different from just a year ago.” A so-called source said, “The word is she went under the knife to try and give herself a fresh start… It clearly hasn’t turned out very well.” One only needs to look at a picture of Dion to know this story was completely bogus. She’s still immediately recognizable, so this botched surgery could only be made up. A rep for Dion assured Gossip Cop that this story was untrue.

The iconic singer looks the same today as she has for decades. Even though this is clearly a healthy physique for her, tabloids would have you believe that Dion is emaciated or starving herself. That’s simply not true.

