Reports Say Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Divorce Is Taking Serious Toll On Them

Is Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s divorce wearing them down? That’s what plenty of tabloids have been claiming. Gossip Cop has investigated the rumors and can report back.

Angelina Jolie Seeking Revenge On Brad Pitt?

Last year, the National Enquirer reported that Angelina Jolie was furious Brad Pitt had rekindled his romance with Jennifer Aniston. An insider source told the tabloid, “Angie is hopping mad and raging that Brad and Jen are doing this just to drive her crazy!” The tabloid insisted that Pitt wasn’t holding back on showing off his new relationship just to spite Jolie. The whole ordeal reportedly had Jolie seeing red.

Of course, Gossip Cop was quick to point out the glaring error in the report: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are not dating. The pair have been separated since their divorce in 2005, and aren’t rekindling anything in the wake of Pitt and Jolie’s estrangement. Clearly, the tabloid was using the infamous love triangle to stir up some drama.

Jolie Threatening To Use ‘Secret Tapes’ In Custody Battle?

Then, Life & Style reported that Jolie was purposefully dragging out her divorce to torture Pitt. Again, the magazine claimed that a recent fling of Pitt’s was driving Jolie up a wall. The tabloid insider alleged, “Angie has secret tapes of Brad, and she’s angry enough to go public with them.” The tapes in question supposedly had the power to ruin Pitt’s image for good.

Gossip Cop exposed the story for what it was: another attempt to paint Jolie as the villain of the divorce. None of the claims made sense or were proven in the slightest. In the time since there’s been no other mention of any “secret tapes” making an appearance in the still-ongoing custody battle. Besides, it’s clear that if they never came up before, they’re never going to.

Angelina Jolie Selling Treasured Painting To Hurt Brad Pitt?

More recently, the National Enquirer published an article entitled “Angie’s Brush-Off To Brad: Dumps His Favorite Painting.” The tabloid’s insider explained Jolie was “twisting the knife in her custody war” by selling Pitt’s “beloved painting.” The painting in question was a work by Winston Churchill worth up to $3.4 million and was a gift from Pitt to Jolie. The move was not only a strike against Pitt but was meant to keep funding Pitt and Jolie’s ongoing custody battle as well.

Gossip Cop clarified some of the claims. It’s entirely possible Jolie did want to purge the reminder of her ex-husband from her house, but there’s nothing to suggest the move was done out of malice. Furthermore, it’s highly unlikely Jolie was struggling so much financially that she was resorting to selling her possessions. Pitt has made no comment about the auction, and while the exes may have complicated feelings over the matter, no fires were started over the move.

Custody Battle Leaves Pitt Starving In A Wheelchair?

Finally, the Globe went after the exes, claiming their ongoing custody battle was taking a huge toll on Pitt’s health. According to the report, Pitt had dropped 20 pounds and was confined to a wheelchair. An insider told the tabloid, “Brad looked so frail like his arms and legs were ready to snap.” The insider went on, calling Pitt’s state Jolie’s “dream come true.”

Of course, Gossip Cop corrected the ridiculous story almost immediately. Pitt’s health was not suffering. The actor was simply having his wisdom teeth removed, and was only in a wheelchair as he recovered from the anesthesia. A rep confirmed that the story was bogus, and that was that. Clearly, the tabloids will build a story about Pitt and Jolie from absolutely anything.

