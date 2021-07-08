Reports Say Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are Fighting With Each Other Despite Their Wedding

It’s finally happened. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got married! In light of the couple picking up their marriage license, here’s what Gossip Cop has heard in the lead-up to the wedding.

Fighting Over Money?

In late May, OK! reported Shelton and Stefani were on the verge of a breakup over money. The country music star was allegedly nervous to pool his resources with Stefani’s to buy their $13 million new Los Angeles home. This purchase also meant Shelton couldn’t stay at his Oklahoma ranch as much anymore. Gossip Cop pointed out that the couple was still engaged and tabloids love to use the buying and selling of homes as indicators that a relationship is failing, which is never the case.

Pushed To Their Breaking Point?

Us Weekly reported a few weeks later that The Voice coaches had such a bad fight during lockdown that it nearly derailed their upcoming nuptials. Unnamed insiders spilled that the argument came after the couple spent the day with Stefani’s sons. Words were exchanged and Stefani apparently slept in the guest house. Of course, Gossip Cop found it odd that this insider knew when the tiff occurred and where people slept but couldn’t say exactly what was said or what the fight was about.

‘Clashing’ Over The Wedding?

A few weeks ago, the National Enquirer reported the couple was arguing over wedding details. Shelton wanted a simple barbecue buffet while Stefani wanted food stations. The couple also allegedly couldn’t decide on music and entertainment. Shelton’s Instagram, full of photos of Stefani contradicted the outlet’s claim. Shelton revealed to Jimmy Fallon that their first dance would be from the Pretty in Pink soundtrack. It sounds like they can agree on some things.

‘Second’ Wedding?

Last week, the National Enquirer changed their story again and said Shelton and Stefani were already married. This came after the mom of two posted a photo of herself on Instagram with a ring on her finger with the caption “she’s getting married.” The Enquirer’s sister publication OK! reported a nearly identical story, the publications teaming up to sound more authoritative. As Gossip Cop pointed out, the truth is less exciting. The couple isn’t married yet and will have a proper ceremony according to a representative for the pair.

With the range of these stories all over the place, it’s clear the tabloids have no idea what’s going on with the couple. Luckily, Gossip Cop is there to set the story straight.

