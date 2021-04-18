Reports Say Baby #4 On The Way For Prince William And Kate Middleton

The British Royal Family lost one of its longest-serving members this week with the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip. Multiple reports recently have claimed a new member could be on the way. Is Kate Middleton pregnant with her and Prince William’s fourth child? Gossip Cop investigates.

‘One More Baby’ For Kate Middleton

In February, Us Weekly reported on its cover that Middleton was pregnant and “dreaming of having a girl.” Inside, however, the magazine backs off its bold headline and hypothesizes that the duchess might want to have a fourth. While the cover claims Queen Elizabeth had “tears of joys” upon hearing the news, the article quotes a supposed source as saying that Kate Middleton was “already in full prep mode, adding extra nutrients to her daily meals to get in the best shape possible before she’s pregnant.”

So wait, she’s not? What happened to the kids “decorating the nursery,” as the cover claimed? It turns out that this was yet another deceitful tactic commonly used by the supermarket tabloids. While the cover wants readers to believe the outlet has the inside scoop on a pregnancy, the story has nothing of the sort. Instead, it’s just two pages of “what ifs” provided by sketchy, unreliable sources. Two months later and there has been no official announcement from the palace and Gossip Cop is confident in confirming our original decision – the tabloid was full of it.

Kate Middleton And Prince William Have Baby Fever

One week later, Gossip Cop reported on a similar claim, this time from Star. According to the article, Prince William and Kate Middleton felt so great about the extended family time during the COVID lockdown that they had “baby fever” and were ready for a fourth child. Once again, this was all speculation on the part of the tabloid, which quoted more sketchy sources who seemed to have insight into the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s most private thoughts and discussions.

Once again, we dismissed the article as nothing more than idle (and wild) guesses with no hard evidence that Middleton wanted or was trying for a fourth baby. Frankly, as often as the tabloid trot this trope out, there is a chance one of them will guess correctly one day, but as Gossip Cop pointed out, Middleton has expressed in the past that they are unlikely to have another child.

Kate Middleton Pregnant In 2020?

As we said, sometimes it’s tough to bust these stories because the tabloids use this narrative so often, it makes you think of that old adage that a broken clock is right twice a day. Sometimes even Gossip Cop has to wait it out. That’s what happened with a story from last year in Life & Style alleging Kate Middleton was pregnant with a surprise baby.

It turns out, of course, that this was just more of the same nonsense. A supposed source told the unreliable outlet, “She’s avoiding alcohol and affectionately puts her hand on her stomach when she thinks no one is looking!” That was about the strongest “evidence” the tabloid had. Many months later, we can see why — it was as bogus as it was flimsy.

Royal Baby Boom

Also last month, Gossip Cop followed up on an older story with a familiar refrain. This time, it was New Idea “reporting” that not only was Middleton pregnant, but so was her cousin-in-law, Princess Beatrice. The article was published shortly after Princess Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, had announced that she was indeed pregnant. Now, six months later, we know that she was the only one of the three that was pregnant.

There will no doubt be dozens more of these stories in 2021, and Gossip Cop will continue to investigate them all, though we’re pretty confident those stories will be just as phony as these stories have been so far in this year. Some might even involve twins.

