Reports: Reese Witherspoon Is ‘Desperate’ To Avoid $250 Million Divorce

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth got married in 2011, and they’ve been followed by relationship rumors ever since. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has investigated about the couple’s reportedly tumultuous marriage.

Reese Witherspoon Headed For Divorce

According to Woman’s Day, Witherspoon and Toth were struggling to make it work. A source said that the actress “loves all the glitz and the glamour, while Jim is more of an under-the-radar kind of guy.” After the failure of Quibi, Toth was struggling to reconcile his failure with his wife’s success. The tale did end optimistically, with a source saying “The hope is that they can work through their issues and get back on the same page.”

Witherspoon isn’t exactly known for living a “lux” lifestyle. Even if she was, after 10 years together, why would Toth suddenly be bothered by it? The Election star was already Hollywood royalty and an Academy Award winner when she met Toth, so it’s not as if her success is novel or unexpected. This story was just taking advantage of the end of Quibi, but there was no truth to it whatsoever.

No Ring, Big Problem

According to OK!, Witherspoon and Toth’s marriage could be at its end. An insider explained, “It worried friends that Reese isn’t wearing her ring.” The lockdown was tough, and the end of Quibi was even tougher. A source said, “He found the timing of the Quibi shut down and Reese’s ever-rising success hard to take.” You should notice the pattern by now: Witherspoon is successful and Toth feels threatened by it.

As Gossip Cop has already pointed out, Witherspoon’s success predates her marriage by decades, so there’s no reason for Toth to be upset. Tabloids are always hand-watching as if removing a wedding ring once magically ends the marriage. Since the two celebrated their tenth anniversary together, this break-up clearly never happened.

Reese Witherspoon’s $250 Million Divorce

According to In Touch, the couple’s tenth anniversary would be their last. Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth were apparently struggling through quarantine, with Toth resenting his wife’s success. Witherspoon was frustrated by his lack of affection, so the two were cruising toward a prenup-less divorce. Witherspoon felt trapped in the marriage because a divorce would risk her $250 million fortune. This tabloid loves inventing divorce stories about any high-profile couple, so Gossip Cop was dubious from the start. We debunked this story because the Legally Blonde star appears to sincerely love her husband. Furthermore, it was impossible for these so-called insiders to know as much as they do.

Desperation Setting In

The National Enquirer claimed that Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth were on the ropes. After she was spotted without her wedding ring on (sound familiar?), a source said that “friends fear they might not make it!” The “timing couldn’t have been worse” for Quibi to fail, an insider said. A pal said, “The feeling is they’re really struggling, and if things don’t work out soon, they may have to call it a day.”

Real friends don’t talk to tabloids, and Quibi didn’t kill the marriage. You should notice by now that all of these stories make the same basic claim, and none of them have any evidence beyond bogus testimony and ringless photo. Toth and Witherspoon have weathered storms worse than Quibi and appear to be as happy as ever.

The couple just celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary, and Witherspoon posted a lovely message on Instagram to mark the occasion.

Tabloids choose to ignore posts like these and instead claim Witherspoon and Toth are on the brink of divorce. As all the evidence shows, they’re happy together.

