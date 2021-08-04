Reports: Prince Charles Wants To Rescue Grandchild Archie From America

There are too many outlandish stories about the royal family to count, but the idea that Prince Charles is really going to fly over the Atlantic ocean on some rescue mission is especially out there. Gossip Cop has seen a few stories about the heir to the throne taking his grandson Archie away from his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Here are some of the shocking royal rumors we’ve investigated recently.

‘Rescuing’ Archie

In a Woman’s Day cover story, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were secretly flying to Hollywood so they could abduct, err, rescue their grandson Archie. The royal family reportedly felt the infant could only be kept safe from COVID-19 whilst in London. A supposed “high-ranking source” said, “They’re worried that Meghan and Harry aren’t fully protected in their new LA mansion and have a security detail that isn’t used to working with the royal family.”

In hindsight, this story looks even worse than it did originally. We know now that the royal family did not offer security to Markle and Prince Harry, so they went to Tyler Perry for help instead. We also know that Prince Charles and Prince William contracted the virus, but Prince Harry and Markle (as far as we know) managed to avoid it. This super-secret trip never happened, so Gossip Cop was right to debunk the story.

Prince Charles Gets Custody?

A few months later, Woman’s Day was at it again. This time, Prince Charles was supposedly trying to get custody of Archie. He reportedly couldn’t stand only seeing the boy on Zoom calls, and he was seriously considering using an obscure 1717 law to get “full legal custody” of his grandchildren. Gossip Cop thought this story was rather pathetic. This story failed to mention COVID-19’s existence and instead chose to blame Markle and Prince Harry for the separation. The 1717 law mentioned isn’t law at all, and archaic royal prerogatives don’t exactly fly in 2021.

Prince Charles Gets Revenge

Tabloids are all over the place with whether or not Prince Charles even likes his grandkids. Case in point, this National Enquirer story about Prince Charles bitterly stripping Markle’s children of their royal titles. Prince Charles was, according to an insider, “hitting Meghan where it hurts most — stripping her of power and prestige.” He was even planning to take her kids’ titles away, remove them from his will, and ban the palace from ever saying Markle’s name again. This story cast Prince Charles as a cartoonish supervillain taking out his frustration on children. Markle’s name is still mentioned by the royal family, constantly in fact, so this story was totally bogus.

Blocking Meghan’s Kids’ Titles

This sounds familiar, doesn’t it? When Lilibet Diana was born, Us Weekly reported that Prince Charles would not allow her to receive a royal title. A source said, “Charles had made it very clear to Harry and Meghan that their children will not receive royal titles,” horrifying the Sussexes. This spite was invented, for the current plan is for Archie and Lilibet Diana to inherit their parent’s titles. Lilibet’s in the line of succession after all, so Gossip Cop busted this story.

