Reports Of Paris Jackson Secret Wedding Were Way Off

This time last year, a tabloid alleged Paris Jackson had secretly wed her boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn. Gossip Cop had learned at the time that the claim wasn’t true. A year has passed since the incorrect story came out, and it’s still just as bogus as what it 365 days. Here’s a look back at the phony article.
Last summer, the often untrustworthy paper the National Enquirer claimed Paris Jackson secretly married Gabriel Glenn. The tabloid maintained the two had tied the knot before the story came out. A dubious insider was quoted giving the outlet this information. However, the only proof this unnamed source had to back up its claim were pictures of Jackson and Glen wearing rings on their fingers at the premiere of The Peanut Butter Falcon.
The so-called source also stated insiders were “worried that Paris was headed for an overdose, a meltdown or some other personal tragedy,” but Glenn "seemed to have a stabilizing influence on her." Here’s what Gossip Cop had learned at the time. The “rings” the anonymous insider purported seeing the two wear were not “wedding bands.” Jackson has been seen numerous times wearing multiple pairs of rings on her finger, none of which indicated she was married. Additionally, Jackson referred to Glenn as her boyfriend in a tweet which was posted several hours before this story came out.
Gossip Cop also ran the piece by a rep for the model who told us, "This is indeed false. Paris is not married, nor engaged." But the biggest confirmation that this story wasn’t and still isn’t true, is that Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn recently ended their relationship. Plus, this wasn’t the first time the tabloids were wrong about Jackson getting married.
Last June, we busted Star, which is affiliated with the Enquirer, for proclaiming Jackson was in a rush to marry Glenn. The incorrect story asserted the actress wanted to quickly wed her then-boyfriend against her families’ wishes. According to a so-called insider, Jackson’s family was “worried” Glenn was “after Paris’ inheritance” from her deceased father, Michael Jackson. None of this was true. Gossip Cop learned from an individual in Jackson’s camp that the story was fabricated.
Two years ago, we exposed the same tabloid for claiming Jackson was quitting Hollywood and moving into a teepee in the California hills. The silly article insisted Jackson wanted to live in a "rickety hippie house" with other “peace-loving flower children." Gossip Cop investigated the story and discovered this was another absurd story about the young musician. Obviously she never moved into a tent, just like she never got married last year.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.