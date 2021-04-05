Reports Of Ongoing Marriage Drama Between Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel?

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are some of Tinsel Town’s favorite celebrities, which also means the tabloids run rampant with sensational stories about the two. Gossip Cop looks into a number of troublesome rumors over the last couple of years.

Quarantine Quarrels

Last Summer, National Enquirer suggested that friends of Timberlake and Biel feared the couple was diving towards divorce thanks to never-ending quarantine fights. Sources gloomily explained, “They’ve been together for too long in lockdown, and it’s weighed on them. Friends are worried they won’t stay together.” According to the tabloid, months after Timberlake publicly apologized to his family for being spotted holding hands with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright, Biel started fuming over her husband trading cutesy online comments with his ex-girlfriend, Britney Spears too.

However, much more reputable sources assured us that Biel had accepted Timberlake’s apology and they were working on mending their relationship. In fact, both spouses started therapy and Timberlake had promised to spend more time at home with their son. Gossip Cop was skeptical about the claims back then, especially because this particular tabloid has a history of faulty reporting. On top of that, many couples were fervently fighting amidst the increased stress and fear of the pandemic, so this outlet salaciously hyped up this all-too-true narrative.

Jealousy Over Palmer Promos

In January of this year, New Idea purported that the upcoming release of Palmer, co-starring Timberlake and Wainwright was causing friction between Biel and her beau. According to the outlet, the press tour for the film– to be held via Zoom– was bringing bickering back. The tabloid revisited the drama from November of 2019 when Timberlake got drinks and was a little too intimate publicly with Wainwright. “The couple is bracing for a new round of headlines about Justin’s bad-boy behavior, “ one source claimed.

However, Gossip Cop discovered this trickster ploy. While it was hardly the first to report on Timberlake’s previous drunken night, it was the first one to dig it back out of the trenches, most likely because the film was set to premiere later that month. They tried the good ole’ click and bait tactic, but Gossip Cop pointed out that if they weathered the first storm of drama and remained together (which they still are), then they’d likely handle the second as well.

Second Baby Couldn’t Fix Marriage

National Enquirer jabbed at the couple again in February of this year, claiming that even the arrival of their second child wasn’t enough to calm the turbulence in their marriage caused by Timberlake’s public flirtation with his Palmer co-star. According to sources, “Timberlake was facing an uphill battle to keep his shaky marriage on track.” And though they held a united front in the face of the media, another source tattled, “What should have been the happiest period of Biel’s life as she carried the couple’s second child was instead among the most tormented she ever had.”

Despite the tabloid’s squawks, Timberlake and Biel had already moved beyond the now-infamous incident. After more than 14 months of various headlines suggesting the two were on the rocks, they remained together and announced the arrival of their second child on The Ellen DeGeneres Show saying, “He’s awesome and he’s so cute and nobody’s sleeping. But we’re thrilled. Couldn’t be happier, very grateful.” Leave it to the tabloids to completely miss the mark.

Timberlake and Biel Can’t Stop Bickering

In another last-ditch effort to pit the couple against each other, Star also suggested that the pending release of Palmer was worrying Biel and ruining the couple’s relationship. The tabloid alleged that the lovebirds’ fragile peace was disrupted in the days leading up to the premiere of the film on Apple TV+. Specifically, sources said that Biel was not cool with the promotional interviews Timberlake would be involved in with Wainwright. Even though they were set to feature over Zoom, it wasn’t satisfying Biel. “The film’s release brought Biel back to a bad time in their marriage. Palmer coming out is bringing back that pain and insecurity and the bickering between Justin and Jessica is setting in again, big time.”

Of course, Gossip Cop had some serious doubts. First of all, Timberlake and Biel had already publicly declared that they were determined to move forward from the incident together. While they were certainly done obsessing about the indiscretion, the tabloids just wouldn’t let it go. Secondly, this same tabloid frequently flies headlines about the supposed state of their marriage, and they’re usually quite wrong. It’s not only claimed that they were headed towards divorce because of the incident, but that they were also embroiled in a $250 million divorce battle over it as well.

Gossip Cop confidently trusts that the couple is forging ahead in their relationship like they assure, despite tabloid after tabloid asserting the contrary.

More News From Gossip Cop

Madonna Stuns In Sexy, Shirtless Photo

Amal And George Clooney Giving Marriage ‘One Last Shot’ As He Prepares To Get Into Politics?

Luciana Barroso: The Untold Truth About Matt Damon’s Wife

Halle Berry’s Favorite Skin Tool Explains How She Looks Ageless At 54

Robert Wagner ‘Fading Fast’ At Age 91?