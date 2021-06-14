Reports: Mel Gibson Engaged To Girlfriend Rosalind Ross, Funding Her Movie Career

Is Mel Gibson engaged to Rosalind Ross and also funding her projects? That’s what multiple tabloids have been reporting. Gossip Cop has investigated the rumors and can set the record straight.

Mel Gibson And Rosalind Ross Call Off The Wedding?

Back in 2019, the National Enquirer reported Gibson and Ross had an explosive fight that ended with the couple putting their wedding plans on hold. The magazine explains the couple got into a heated argument while at dinner in Rome. According to the tabloid’s insider, “Mel isn’t the easiest guy to get along with,” adding, “Those terrible mood swings are clearly getting to Rosalind.”

But Gossip Cop was able to check in with a rep for Gibson who insisted the story was “not true.” Furthermore, we know the story was bogus because Gibson and Ross were not engaged at the time. The couple certainly wasn’t calling off their wedding since they were never planning one to begin with.

Mel Gibson Finally Ready To Marry Rosalind Ross?

Then, the National Enquirer followed up with the couple last year. This time, the magazine alleged Gibson simply knew Ross was the one and they had finally decided to tie the knot. According to the report, Ross had been “keeping him out of trouble and he can’t image life without her.” She was the “only one able to cool off his legendary hot temper,” an insider mused.

But the story wasn’t true then, and it still wasn’t true when we checked back in on it earlier this year. With these kinds of stories, we can never say never since the couple may very well decide to get married some time in the future. All we can say for sure is the tabloid’s story was totally made-up since the couple has no immediate wedding plans.

Mel Gibson Risking His Reputation For Rosalind Ross?

Then, earlier this year, the National Enquirer changed its tune again. This time, the outlet reported Gibson had plans to help get Ross’ movie career off the ground. According to the tabloid’s source, “Mel legitimately believes in Rosalind as a filmmaker, and he’s spent the last year stitching together his global network of film financing partners to get behind developing some of her projects.” That being said, the magazine noted he may be taking a huge risk since his judgement was surely clouded by his feelings for her.

What followed shortly behind was a nearly identical report from Star alleging “sugar daddy” Mel Gibson was bankrolling Ross’s film projects. “Mel is absolutely risking humiliation, but he loves Rosalind and believes in her and maintains that is she writes something that doesn’t excite him and his partners, it’s not going to happen!” exclaimed the tabloid’s inside source.

Both of these reports were incredibly misleading. While it’s true Ross and Gibson are working together on her directorial debut, there’s nothing to suggest Gibson is funding the project. The film was actually written by Ross as well and is a faith-centered biopic about a boxer-turned-minister titled Stu. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Gibson was one of the last major cast members signed onto the film, and there’s evidence to suggest Mark Wahlberg is partially funding the project.

Additionally, Ross may be making her directorial debut, but she’s no stranger to Hollywood. As an accomplished screenwriter, she’s worked with the likes of Reese Witherspoon and Casey Affleck. Furthermore, this will be her first project with Gibson. While we’re sure Gibson believes in his girlfriend, there’s no evidence to suggest he’s funding her projects.

