Reports: Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Rushing Relationship, Fighting Over Kim Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have gotten very close very quickly. Their whirlwind romance has many questioning how the rest of the Kardashians feel about it. Tabloids continuously report that they do not approve and that there’s trouble brewing for the couple. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has investigated about Kardashian and Barker’s romance.

Secretly Engaged

According to Life & Style, Barker and Kardashian got engaged just four months into the relationship. A source said, “Pals are even whispering that they secretly got engaged on Kourtney’s birthday.” The rush engagement was apparently bad news for Scott Disick but great news for Kris Jenner. Jenner was reportedly considering a TV wedding for the pair. The tabloid could not explain what the rush was because the story was not true. Barker and Kardashian are obviously enamored by each other, but there’s been no engagement announcement before or after this story came out.

The Kim Kardashian Affair

In a dramatic story, In Touch claimed that Travis Barker had slept with Kim Kardashian. Barker wrote about how attracted he was to Kim in his memoir, and Barker’s ex-wife says they had an affair. A source said, “Kourtney never heard about the so-called affair until now,” adding, “She doesn’t know what to believe.” Kourtney reportedly got so angry that she told Kim “You’re dead to me!” In reality, Kim personally shot down this rumor on Instagram, saying “NO! False narrative! We’ve been friends for years and I’m so happy for him and Kourt.” Gossip Cop will take Kim’s word over the tabloid, so this story is completely false.

Already Pregnant

In Touch once again targeted Kourtney and ran the headline “Is Kourtney Pregnant?” A source said, “Kourt has been craving fast food” and “has openly discussed wanting another baby.” The tabloid concluded that she would have a girl in December. The only evidence this tabloid had was that Barker posted a photo of two raspberries. Seriously, that’s it. Kourtney openly posts full-body photos that show no bump whatsoever.

‘Blindsided’ By Kim’s Confession

According to Heat, Kourtney was “totally blindsided” by the news that Kim and Barker had an affair in 2008. An insider said, “She confronted Kim, demanding she come clean with the full details of what happened between her and Travis. Kim wound up confessing they’d hooked up a whole lot more than she previously let on.” Kim reportedly admitted to a few hookups but assured her sister that there’s no reason to be upset. Kourtney, the insider said, wouldn’t break up with Barker because she likes him so much. Whenever a tabloid claims to have direct quotations from stars, it’s an immediate red flag that the story has been made up. Gossip Cop pointed out that Kim already shot this rumor down, so this story was a whole lot of nothing, just like the rest.

