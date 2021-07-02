Reports: Jennifer Lawrence ‘Over The Moon’ With Pregnancy News

She played a mom in American Hustle, Joy, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2. She even starred in the Darren Aronofsky film mother!.But could Jennifer Lawrence really be expecting a bundle of joy herself? Gossip Cop has covered quite a few pregnancy stories about Lawrence over the years. Here are a few of them.

Babies On The Brain?

Apparently, Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney are ready for kids, according to New Idea. In an April article, the outlet published a full body shot of Lawrence walking around with a “slight bump.” Despite assuring readers that the couple was “over the moon” with the news, that bump turned out to be a bad angle and lighting as the actress is still not pregnant almost three months later.

Inspired To Have A Baby?

After Emma Stone had her first child this spring, OK! claimed that Lawrence wanted to join her friend in the “new parent brigade.” After seeing how happy Stone was, the outlet reported the actress would start preparing to be a mom after finishing up filming on her Netflix film Don’t Look Up. The outlet defined this as cutting back on alcohol and focusing on her health but gave no further explanation. With very little information to go off of, Gossip Cop deemed this story false. Just because your friend is having a baby doesn’t mean you have to.

From ‘J. Law’ To ‘J.Ma’

Similar to the previous story, Women’s Day insisted Jennifer Lawrence was about to add mother to her list of accomplishments because of a dress. Last summer, Lawrence was spotted walking around New York City wearing a tight dress with a slight bulge. That was more than enough evidence for the outlet to claim the actress was pregnant and due in December. Well, it wasn’t enough for Gossip Cop. If you’ve seen the now-viral video of Lawrence celebrating Joe Biden’s win, then you know the actress was nowhere near nine months pregnant.

Big News From The Big Easy

Late last month, Life & Style reported that Lawrence was pregnant while shooting her new movie Red, White, and Water in New Orleans. The tabloid joined its peers in crediting Lawrence’s friends and their babies as motivation for the actress to become a mama, as Stone and Amy Schumer both welcomed kids in the last two years. Gossip Cop pointed out Lawrence is most likely not pregnant for two reasons. First, the actress just took a two-year break from acting so to immediately have a baby doesn’t make the most sense. Second, she was seen smoking outside of a bar in the Big Easy.

The moral of the story: Just because an actress has a slight tummy while wearing a tight dress or that her friends just had babies does not mean she is pregnant. It would give the tabloids a lot of print space to write about something else if they stopped lying about celebrity pregnancies.

