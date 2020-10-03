Reports Indicate Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Breaking Up, We’re Not So Sure

Despite never officially getting married, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have remained an item for decades, which is an eternity in Hollywood time. This week, tabloids are running rampant with stories about the two being “kaput.” Gossip Cop investigates this common rumor.
COVID-19 has not been easy for Russell and Hawn, according to the Globe. The “strong-willed sweethearts” are “all washed up” and had “their worst-ever clash” after calling off wedding plans for the winter. The two are “in limbo,” with an insider telling the tabloid that the two “lead separate lives.” Living in close quarters during quarantine has been “a clash of personalities.”
OK! ran a similar story this week about quarantine causing “a serious rough patch.” It’s more or less an identical story from a sister publication. “They were talking about getting married… but that’s not happening now,” a source claims. It’s an immediate red-flag when sister-publications publish identical quotes in separate stories.
Earlier this week, Hawn released he trailer for The Christmas Chronicles 2, which stars herself and Russell as Mrs. and Mr. Claus. In the description, she calls Russell “my favorite Santa.”
Earlier this summer, she posted a photo of the two celebrating nature on the 4th of July.
Quarantine had already been going on for months by July, so it’s safe to say the two are doing just fine. There’s also no truth to the claim that a wedding was canceled. Hawn has been upfront about how not marrying is the key to the relationship, saying “there is really no reason to marry." Their decision to be domestic partners and not married seems to bother these tabloids way more than it bothers the couple.
Gossip Cop has busted both of these tabloids over shoddy Russell reporting. The Globe claimed the two were trying to save the relationship with a romantic getaway. It also claimed the two straight-up broke-up in May 2019, which seems like something worth mentioning in this story. OK! claimed the two broke-up in November 2018, so even earlier and just as bogus. Both of these tabloids have claimed the two broke-up before, so why should we believe them now?
Russell and Hawn have defied expectations by daring to date for decades without getting married. They have raised children as partners, and there is no reason to think that the system that’s worked for over three decades would suddenly go traditional. They are quarantining happily, and this tall tale is bogus.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.