Reports: ‘Horndog’ Alex Rodriguez Struggling After Jennifer Lopez Split, Looking To Score A Rebound

It wasn’t that long ago that Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez were engaged to be wed. Were it not for the coronavirus, they likely would have tied the knot in 2019. Tie the knot they did not, however, and Lopez has famously moved on to an old flame: Ben Affleck. As “Bennifer” rignites early-2000s nostalgia with their romance, many are wondering what Rodriguez is currently up to. Like Lopez, he’s dealing with a fresh breakup as well. Gossip Cop investigates stories about the former New York Yankee slugger all the time, and the recent coverage hasn’t been positive.

The Humiliated ‘Horndog’

According to the National Enquirer, Rodriguez was “totally bats” over Lopez cavorting with Affleck. He felt humiliated by Lopez’s public displays of affection, and Lopez knew it. A source said, “The main reason Jennifer and Ben are sneaking around and not blasting their reunion from the rooftops yet is because she’s wary about antagonizing Alex any further.” Rodriguez reportedly couldn’t decide how to move forward. An insider explained, “He’s flip-flopping between trying to kid himself he still has a chance to win Jen back and vowing to get even by spilling his guts or facing Ben head-on and punching his lights out!”

Gossip Cop pointed out that there’s no real animosity between Rodriguez and Lopez. They still have intertwined business ventures which will require them to work together. The details in this story were too personal for the Enquirer to know in the first place, like Rodriguez’s actual thoughts. Bearing this in mind, the story must be false.

Used Lopez For Money

OK! claimed that Lopez felt fooled by Rodriguez and that he only used her for money and fame. A source said, “Their time together wasn’t anything like the fairy tale they tried to project to the world. Alex was more in love with the idea of them than the actual relationship itself.” The Hustlers star felt Rodriguez wanted to rebrand himself after his controversial baseball career, and this romance was a way for him to enter Hollywood.

This story was unbelievable from the start. Rodriguez made more money from baseball than anyone else ever has, and that, in turn, made him incredibly famous. Lopez used to call Rodriguez her “twin soul,” so Gossip Cop can’t believe that she would suddenly think he was a phony.

Marc Anthony Caused The Breakup

In a wafer-thin story, New Idea reported that Marc Anthony never liked Alex Rodriguez and used his influence to split the couple. A source said the In The Heights star “doesn’t think Alex has the capacity to be faithful.” This was a bait-and-switch story from a tabloid notorious for them. The question posed in the title of the article, “Why J.Lo Really Called Off The Wedding,” goes completely unanswered. Most of this story was spent calling Rodriguez a cheater in real estate, which is not related to Lopez even slightly. Antony had nothing to do with the breakup whatsoever.

A-Rod Dating Katie Holmes?

Paparazzi recently spotted Rodriguez outside of a Manhattan apartment occupied by Katie Holmes. Holmes is fresh off a breakup of her own with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr., so rumors started swirling immediately that Holmes and Rodriguez were dating. In reality, Rodriguez was just shopping for a luxurious apartment, and that inevitably led to Holmes’ building. The two are not dating, nor are they even friends. A rep for Holmes said, “They have never even met.” Holmes and Rodriguez weren’t even seen together, so this rumor was rooted strictly in geography.

Holmes And Rodriguez Sharing ‘Sneaky Visits’

When Woman’s Day learned about Rodriguez going near Holmes’ home, it pushed the rumor into overdrive. It claimed Rodriguez and Holmes were secretly dating. A source said, “It wouldn’t be a surprise to their friends if they’re seeking solace in each other.” Holmes has apparently been attracted to Rodriguez for years, and they’re finally single at the same time.

Gossip Cop debunked this story for the reasons already listed. Holmes and Rodriguez are only a rumor because of coincidence. They’re both single and in New York City at the same time, like millions of folks who aren’t millionaires. A spokesperson for Rodriguez said, “Alex is looking at lots of different apartments, he didn’t even realize it was Katie’s building.”

What Does The Future Hold?

Alex Rodriguez is in an uncomfortable place where he cannot be photographed with a woman without rumors swirling. He was recently spotted partying with Affleck’s ex Lindsay Shookus, leading some to think he was dating her to get revenge on Lopez. A rep for Rodriguez shot this rumor down, however, and said, “They’ve been friends for 15 years.” According to ET, Rodriguez is not currently interested in a serious relationship. He’s still adjusting to single life. Remember: He thought his future lay with Lopez as recently as January, so it will naturally take a while before he’s ready to date again.

More News From Gossip Cop

Alex Rodriguez Told Jennifer Lopez To ‘Get Over’ Oscar Snub?

Report: Ben Affleck Moving In With Jennifer Lopez

What Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez’s Breakup Means For Their Businesses