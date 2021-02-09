Reports: Ellen DeGeneres 'Paranoid' Kelly Clarkson Wants To Steal Her Show

Does “paranoid” Ellen DeGeneres believe her “chat rival” Kelly Clarkson has been working behind her back to take over DeGeneres’ “cushy time slot”? A tabloid reports this week that DeGeneres is apparently determined to “take down” Clarkson before the former American Idol winner has a chance to snatch the title of daytime talk show queen. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor.
“Kelly’s Making Ellen Paranoid!” reads the headline out of this week’s issue of the Globe. The tabloid insists that “jealous” Ellen DeGeneres wants to “crush” her supposed talk show rival Kelly Clarkson out of fear that Clarkson will replace her after DeGeneres’ TV contract runs out in 2022. According to the outlet’s “spies,” DeGeneres is “stewing over Kelly’s rocketing ratings” while she’s busy dealing with the fallout from her toxic workplace scandal that broke early last year.
Since then, the source continues, it’s supposedly annoyed DeGeneres “to no end to see Kelly being high in the ratings.” That is apparently especially grating for DeGeneres because, according to the insider, she believes Clarkson has been bad-mouthing her behind her back. The source explains, “She figures Kelly’s been social climbing and knifing her in the back for months. She suspects Clarkson has merely been training for a shot at Ellen's cushy time slot.”
What makes matters even worse for DeGeneres, Clarkson’s alleged backstabbing is a surprise as the comedian had always “assumed Kristen Bell would be her biggest threat,” not Clarkson, who she’d previously seen as “harmless.” The idea of Bell taking over the show “bothered Ellen,” the source explains, “but the idea that Kelly might waltz in and steal her audience makes her absolutely livid.”
It doesn’t help matters that DeGeneres reportedly “doesn’t like Kelly and finds her ‘aw shucks’ routine phony.” The situation has supposedly turned DeGeneres into a “walking time bomb” that has her assistants “walking on eggshells around her.” For now, DeGeneres’ top goal is to “take Kelly down before she signs any paperwork. She’s willing to pull whatever strings she has to in order to make it happen.” The source ominously concludes, “There are a lot of people higher up who owe Ellen favors.”
This outlet is always heavy-handed with the melodrama but too light with the truth. The Globe’s sister outlet, the National Enquirer, ran a similar story this week. That outlet admitted that the rumors of bad blood between Ellen DeGeneres and Kelly Clarkson, specifically rumors that DeGeneres was worried about Clarkson taking over her time slot, were denied by a “pal close to” DeGeneres.
There’s also the fact that two of the biggest drivers of gossip about Ellen DeGeneres’ toxic workplace scandal were this tabloid and its sister outlet. It seems a week can’t go by without these gossip rags droning on about the scandal, which is nearly a year old at this point.
The Globe has even gone as far as to insinuate that DeGeneres’ marriage to Portia de Rossi has been negatively impacted by the scandal. Gossip Cop proved the claims were utterly false and that de Rossi and DeGeneres’ marriage has remained strong throughout last year’s difficulties. These outlets rely on harping on the negative and being salacious because that’s all these seedy magazines know how to do.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.
