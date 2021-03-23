Reports Claim William H. Macy, Felicity Huffman Having Marriage Problems Post-Prison

Felicity Huffman‘s legal troubles have calmed down since her release from prison, but is her marriage to William H. Macy suffering? Many tabloids would have you believe just that. Gossip Cop knows that there’s always more to the story, so let’s take a look.

Calling It Quits After Jail Stint?

Since Felicity Huffman’s part in her college admissions scandal became public knowledge, there’s been plenty of speculation in the press. The main question in the tabloids is about how her marriage to William H. Macy has been affected. Shortly before the actress was to serve her prison sentence, Woman’s Day claimed the couple would be separating upon Huffman’s release. The article cited an unnamed “insider” as well as a photo of Huffman without her wedding ring.

Of course, there is no way to question this unnamed insider, but Gossip Cop did reach out to a source close to the couple. The source confirmed on the record that the divorce claims were “not true.” Huffman was released 11 months ago and the couple has not separated, so that satisfied Gossip Cop, but it seems the publication wasn’t done.

Seen Without Their Wedding Rings?

Earlier this month, Woman’s Day claimed that the couple was unhappy, insisting Huffman was desperate for a divorce. The tabloid relied again on reports that Huffman was spotted without her wedding ring to sell the story that the couple was living separate lives. So, what are these reports all about? Well, it seems the truth is much less dramatic than the magazine would have readers believe.

Before being spotted without her ring, the actress had just gone on a hike with her dogs. Not wanting to lose her ring on the hike, she decided to leave it at home. Of course, the magazine’s omission of this fact made it clear to Gossip Cop that the article was a work of fiction. And yet, the tabloids refuse to let their rumors be so easily dismissed.

On The Brink Of Divorce?

A report from Star last week claimed that Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy were on the brink of divorce. The article relied again on the explainable photos of Huffman without her wedding ring and the word of an unnamed insider. Gossip Cop found that there was no more evidence to support this report than the previous ones.

The truth is that the couple has never given the press reason to believe they were separating. On the contrary, they have always maintained a united front in the face of Felicity Huffman’s scandal. William H. Macy has spoken publicly about their family’s dedication to work through their issues, and all reports suggest that they have. Both of their daughters are at college now, and Huffman is slated to return to the acting world with her husband.

