Reports Claim Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith Splitting In $270 Million Divorce

Are Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith facing an expensive divorce? That’s what plenty of tabloids have been claiming. Gossip Cop investigates the rumors.

Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith Secretly Separated?

According to a report from NW, Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith had quietly split. The tabloid’s alleged insider snitched to the magazine that the couple was taking some time apart. According to the report, it was only a trial separation, but only time could tell if the couple would find their way back to each other, or decide to call it quits for good. The article heavily hinted at an impending divorce, but insisted anything was possible. Of course, Gossip Cop debunked the claim, which was an easy feat since a year had passed with no news of even a separation, surely not a divorce.

Will Smith Crying On Instagram About Marital Problems?

Shortly after rapper August Alsina made the very public claim that he had been carrying on a romantic affair with Jada Pinkett Smith for years, the celebrity gossip website, Media Take Out, claimed Will Smith had been crying on Instagram. The outlet made the flimsy connection between the couple’s trouble in the press, and some out-of-context screenshots of Smith to make it seem like he was breaking down on camera. Of course, there was no way for Gossip Cop to confirm or debunk the story, but there was no credible evidence to suggest the Smiths’ marriage was ever in trouble.

The Smiths Plan A Vacation To Save Their Marriage?

According to a report from Star magazine, the couple was planning to jet off to the Bahamas in a desperate bid to save their marriage. The tabloid’s alleged insider insisted that “they’re hoping the trip helps reignite that spark” the couple had apparently lost. Of course, the article referred back to the now-infamous drama with the Smiths’ family friend, Alsina, to support the claim that their marriage was hanging on by a thread. That being said, Gossip Cop was quick to point out that the story was not only baseless, but completely ignored the couple’s assurances that they don’t see a future without each other and they are not divorcing.

The Smiths Headed For $270 Million Divorce?

Not long ago, the Globe published an article claiming that the Smiths were on the brink of divorce. According to the tabloid, both stars had “made mistakes without fear of losing their family.” This of course was in reference to Jada Pinkett’s relationship with Alsina, but the magazine insisted that wasn’t the only reason for trouble in the couple’s marriage. The tabloid also referred back to some old rumors that Will Smith was carrying on an affair with his Focus co-star Margot Robbie. Of course, there was no more truth to these separation rumors than the others. Not only was there no proof that the couple was considering divorce, but there’s never been any evidence that Smith and Robbie were having an affair, a rumor both have vehemently denied.

Clearly, with plenty of drama, money, and fame behind the Smith name, they are popular targets for the tabloids. That being said, from all reports and the word of the couple themselves, they have absolutely no plans to divorce.

