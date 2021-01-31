Reports Claim Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain Causing Major Tension On 'The View'

Rumors have swirled for years about behind-the-scenes tension between the ladies of The View, and Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain have often found themselves at the center of these rumblings. Some tabloids have even gone so far as to suggest that one or the other is even considering leaving the show over the bad blood between co-hosts. Gossip Cop has investigated a number of these rumors and can share what we found.
It’s no secret that Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain don’t see eye-to-eye on a number of topics, but the Globe reported that problems between the women had gotten so bad, Goldberg was considering returning to acting over McCain’s “mouthy” behavior. According to a source who spoke to the outlet, Goldberg was “telling friends that she wants to leave The View. She’s been really unhappy and every day brings upset in her life.”
A key reason for her supposed desire to depart the long-running daytime talk show was her “on-camera feuding and backstage bickering” with McCain, which left Goldberg “miserable.” A return to acting, specifically reprising her role as Guinan, the bartender on the USS Enterprise, for the new series, Star Trek: Picard, was allegedly Goldberg’s chosen method of escape from the “fight-ridden gabfest.”
It’s been over a year since the disreputable tabloid printed this tall tale, and its grim prediction has yet to come true. Goldberg has remained on The View and, though she and McCain still often clash on the show, McCain has publicly praised Goldberg, belying rumors of backstage tension.
That same tabloid was behind a report that Meghan McCain was “secretly negotiating” her own exit from The View. The outlet rudely referred to McCain as a “mega-monster” and quoted a so-called “insider” who breathlessly claimed, “Meghan knows she’s burned every bridge possible on the set and thinks she should be at the center of a different show!”
Part of the reason McCain apparently wanted off the show was because she felt she’s “The View’s only qualified political pundit.” The source added, “Her whole life has been centered around politics. She isn’t about to let her co-hosts – whom she calls a bunch of actresses and comedians – even talk to her on-air or behind the scenes about global events.”
An eerily similar piece published by the tabloid a year before made Gossip Cop suspicious, since a rep for the network had said of that story, “This is ridiculous. All of our co-hosts are talented and smart professionals. They have passionate conversations and can agree to disagree.” This seemed to be another case of the tabloid trying to exploit the show’s spirited debates to cast aspersions on McCain.
Though Meghan McCain is often cast by the tabloids as the villain of the hot topic debate show, Whoopi Goldberg has also been described by the Globe as a “tyrant” to work with for both cast and crew. A recent report out of the magazine described Goldberg as “bossy” and sources insisted that her “constant bullying and temper tantrums” were taking a toll on her fellow co-hosts.
“She’s feuding with her co-stars and snapping at everyone in her life,” one source told the outlet. “She’s frustrated with everybody and everything.” The situation was becoming so dire, the tattler continued, “producers are this close to telling her to take a break – whether she wants to or not.”
The article only offered up one incident, in particular, to support its claims of Goldberg allegedly “snapping at everyone.” Goldberg, acting as the moderator in an interview with newly-elected Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock, instructed McCain to be quiet after the conservative co-host continued grilling the Democratic Senator from Georgia as Goldberg tried to wrap up the segment.
The incident, if it can even be called that, was in no way bad enough to convince producers that Goldberg would need a break from the show, nor is it evidence of “bullying” or a “temper tantrum.” Besides, a rep for The View denied the rumors and said Goldberg “is well-respected by cast and crew alike.” That carries a lot more weight than the word of some anonymous “insider.”
According to a recent report out of Star claimed Goldberg wasn’t the only one who was supposedly worried about her future on the show. The tabloid insisted McCain was worried about her place on The View after she got into “tiffs” with both Joy Behar and Goldberg.
A source told the outlet that although McCain enjoyed her reputation as “the most polarizing person” on the show, she was also becoming “worried about her future.” “She’s feeling her job could be in jeopardy,” the insider whispered, adding, “Joy and Whoopi can’t stand her.”
Gossip Cop had already seen this particular rumor spring up each time McCain argued with her co-hosts, so it was not a surprise to see the same trope come up again. Despite their arguments on air, the ladies of The View remain respectful and professional towards each other, and their televised disagreements are often what draw people to the program. If the co-hosts did nothing but agree with one another, the show would be boring, which is exactly why it’s likely that Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain won’t be going anywhere else anytime soon.
