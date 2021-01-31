Reports Claim Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain Causing Major Tension On 'The View'

Gossip Cop had already seen this particular rumor spring up each time McCain argued with her co-hosts, so it was not a surprise to see the same trope come up again. Despite their arguments on air, the ladies of The View remain respectful and professional towards each other, and their televised disagreements are often what draw people to the program. If the co-hosts did nothing but agree with one another, the show would be boring, which is exactly why it’s likely that Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain won’t be going anywhere else anytime soon.