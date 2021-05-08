Gossip Cop

Celebrities

Reports Claim Tyra Banks Causing Problems On Set Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Matthew Radulski
3:00 pm, May 8, 2021
Tyra Banks in a black dress
(Jamie Lamor Thompson/Shutterstock.com)

Tyra Banks has been a bit of a controversial figure since joining Dancing with the Stars. The supermodel surprisingly replaced longtime host Tom Bergeron, and tabloids have had a field day ever since. Banks has been at the center of many tabloid stories attacking her tenure on the show. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has investigated about Banks and DWTS.

Derek Hough Hates Tyra Banks?

Back in October, the Globe claimed that Tyra Banks ran DWTS like a “sweatshop,” which left Derek Hough “huffing.” Banks “wants it to run like a military operation, which was how she did things on America’s Next Top Model,” an insider said. Hough was not pleased when Banks told him to speed up his critiques. The source said, “The way Tyra makes her entrance on stage like she’s the belle of the ball has many rolling their eyes.” 

This story was completely bogus, for Hough and Banks get along very well. A rep dismissed the tale and insisted that the dancer has had a “lovely relationship” with Banks. The two appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show together, where he taught her some dance moves. In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Hough complimented Banks’ elaborate entrances: “Her walk down [into the ballroom] … I started looking forward to it. I’m like, ‘Alright, what do we got today?’ and [was] never disappointed.” So much for infighting.

Banks Preparing To Quit ‘DWTS’?

According to the National Enquirer, “tyrant” Tyra Banks was trying to quit the show after just weeks on the job. Banks reportedly couldn’t handle the criticism, and a supposed tipster said Banks was “bickering behind the scenes with producers.” An insider said the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star “ thinks because she has so much experience hosting, she doesn’t have to prepare,” which led to gaffes. Around this time, a mistake was made where Banks said a couple was safe on the show when they actually weren’t. Gossip Cop pointed out that this was not a mistake on her part. In fact, Banks was the one who had to steer through some incorrect note cards and general confusion. Since Banks didn’t leave the show, we know this story was bogus.

She’s Stress Eating

In a truly wretched story, the Globe shouted about how Tyra Banks was fat and couldn’t stop eating. A source said she was “crushing the scales” at 197 pounds, and had too big an appetite. The disgraceful outlet blamed this on a “midlife crisis” brought on by criticism of DWTS. A supposed source said that if she continues on this path, “her heart can become damaged and she can shorten her life span!” This is just a regressive fat-shaming story with no real insight into Banks’ life whatsoever. Like everyone else, Banks does not look the same now as she did 20 years ago, but she’s hardly “packing on the pounds.” This story completely mischaracterized Banks, so Gossip Cop debunked it.

While these stories will likely keep coming, in reality, Tyra Banks has the full support of her co-stars and producers. While Banks faced hefty criticism in her first season, she’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

