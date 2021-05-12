Reports Claim Reese Witherspoon Feuding With Castmates Jennifer Aniston And Nicole Kidman

Reese Witherspoon is among the most well-liked stars in Hollywood. The Election star is as in demand now as ever before, but you wouldn’t know it from reading the tabloids. You’d think Witherspoon was constantly fighting with her co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Nicole Kidman. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has investigated about Witherspoon feuding with her friends.

Aniston Stealing ‘Morning Show’

According to the National Enquirer, “catty” co-stars Aniston and Witherspoon were vying for the spotlight on The Morning Show. A supposed insider called the two “attention hogs” who were upset over having to share the limelight. A source said, “Jen thought Reese was snippy, and Reese thought Jen was standoffish” on the set of Friends 20 years ago, and “the old rivalry is hotter than ever.”

The old rivalry never really existed in the first place. Aniston’s spokesperson told Gossip Cop, “It’s so typical that they put one female against another. They don’t do it for men.” This is completely accurate, as we’ve yet to see men called “catty.” Witherspoon and Aniston have been friends for years, so this was ridiculous.

Witherspoon Jealous Of Emmy Nomination

Aniston ended up scoring an Emmy nomination for The Morning Show while Witherspoon was snubbed. According to Life & Style, Witherspoon was upset with Aniston for getting nominated. A source said, “Reese acts like she’s thrilled for Jen, but deep down, she can’t help thinking it should’ve been her.” Gossip Cop pointed out that this outlet couldn’t possibly know how Witherspoon or anyone felt “deep down.” Witherspoon’s very proud of her show and has been nothing but supportive toward Aniston.

Reese Witherspoon And Nicole Kidman Feuding

According to New Idea, Witherspoon and Kidman were fighting over the third season of Big Little Lies. An insider said, “There is a grumbling among cast and crew that Big Little Lies is basically being held hostage by Nicole looking out for herself.” Another source said Kidman was refusing to work in the United States altogether and was “only going to take on projects in Australia.”

This was a load of hooey and little more than an attack on Kidman. HBO president Casey Bloys has said the third season of Big Little Lies is “unrealistic” because of the packed schedules of the whole cast, not just Kidman. The creation of a third season is out of Witherspoon and Kidman’s hands, so this story is completely false.

Aniston And Witherspoon Fighting Over Cast

According to Star, Witherspoon and Aniston were fighting because Julianna Margulies had been cast in The Morning Show. A source said, “Jen doesn’t understand why Reese insisted bringing Julianna on board.” Margulies and Witherspoon were, according to another insider, “whispering behind everybody’s backs and barking orders like they own the place. They’re not even inviting Jen to lunch!” This sounds more like high school than a prestige series doesn’t it? This was yet another juvenile attempt to pit two women against each other. Aniston and Witherspoon are still good friends and wish each other well on social media regularly.

