Reports Claim Queen Elizabeth Worried Prince Charles Isn’t Fit To Be King

Prince Charles has waited to be king for so long that there are now multiple generations that doubt his fitness for the job. Tabloids constantly publish stories about Prince Charles being cast aside. Here are some reports Gossip Cop has investigated about Queen Elizabeth’s concerns about Prince Charles.

Kicked Out Of The Palace

Season four of The Crown sparked so much backlash against Prince Charles that, according to Woman’s Day he was “kicked out of the palace.” The Netflix series “renewed cries for him to step aside as future monarch,” and the fury “was never as bad as this.” Queen Elizabeth was “so concerned by the public’s response that she is considering heeding renewed cries for him to step down.”

Gossip Cop pointed out that Queen Elizabeth has no say in who her successor is, but more importantly, she stood by him when everything actually happened. Why would Queen Elizabeth stand by her son through the affair, but not through the affair’s dramatization?

Prince Charles, Unfit To Be King

According to the National Enquirer, Prince Charles would be “a terrible king” and a secret government dossier explained why. This inflammatory story said Prince Charles is “not fit to take the crown – and psychological and behavioral experts warn having Charles in charge will spell the end of the monarchy.” This vague story said this mysterious dossier exposed a “chilling link to his ex-wife Princess Diana’s death” and “details his alleged hush-hush battle with dementia.”

Gossip Cop pointed out how deliberately vague this entire story was. If such a dossier existed, then surely any other outlet would cover its details. Since the Enquirer stood alone and no truth came of it, we busted the story.

Queen Elizabeth Sends Her Son To Rehab

Prince Charles was “so hooked on the sauce he starts the day guzzling a powerful gin martini with breakfast!” The Globe claimed Prince Charles’s friends were planning an intervention, for his “booze consumption has been off the charts for years, but drinking first thing in the morning with his breakfast is a new low.” A so-called source said, “Charles laughs off suggestions he has a booze issue, but one look at his bloodshot face tells the story.”

Gossip Cop busted this shocking story for having no hard evidence whatsoever. The tabloid simply used his naturally flush complexion to argue that Prince Charles must have a drinking problem, but that’s really just his face.

Prince William Leapfrogging His Father

This is one of the most common stories you’ll find in tabloids. Star claimed “72-year-old Charles has hopes his mom will step aside in his favor,” but Queen Elizabeth and Prince William had other ideas. An insider said, “The queen is in the midst of having a series of meetings with Charles and William and Kate to discuss the most productive way to move forward.” This would mean King William instead of King Charles. Only Parliament could make a change like this, which would, in turn, leave loads of legitimate news coverage in its wake. Queen Elizabeth has no power to unilaterally name her successor, so this story is bogus.

Despite what tabloids would have you believe, it doesn’t really matter what anyone, not even Queen Elizabeth thinks. Again, Parliament dictates the rules of succession, so Prince Charles will one day be king.

