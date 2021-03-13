Reports Claim Miranda Lambert On The Verge Of Divorcing Husband

After her high profile split from Blake Shelton in 2015, Miranda Lambert seemed to have found true love again when she wed Brendan Mcloughlin in 2019. Yet a rash of reports seem to indicate that their recent second wedding anniversary will also be their last. Gossip Cop looked into these stories to find out what is really going on in their marriage.

An Unhappy Marriage

The National Enquirer claimed just a few months after the wedding that the marriage was already in trouble. McLoughlin’s family didn’t enjoy seeing “his whole life being turned upside down.” Lambert had also been spotted drinking alone in New York City while her husband was “with a bevy of babes in a Manhattan bar.” Lambert and McLoughlin looked as pleased as newlyweds could be right when the story came out, so Gossip Cop had our doubts. A source close to Lambert assured us there was no truth in this story, and the couple was still very happy together.

Marriage Saving Pregnancy

The Enquirer was at it again a few months later when it claimed Lambert was pregnant. A supposed source said “Miranda has been talking about wanting a baby in the worst way. She feels that it might be just what they need to rekindle their romance!” Lambert looked “heftier,” which a tipster said, “must [be due] to the baby she’s always talking about.” Gossip Cop pointed out that calling Lambert “hefty” and “bloated” is not good journalism, and that the marriage was doing just fine. One year after this story and there was no baby to be found, so the story was clearly made-up.

Lambert ‘Desperate’ For Solitude

According to the Globe, Lambert had grown tired of quarantine and wanted to be left alone. After securing a gig in Fort Worth, an insider said Lambert was telling McLoughlin “there’s no need” to come. A source added “secretly, Miranda is looking forward to some alone time and a retreat from marriage to hang with her band and knock back a few beers, but it’s not sitting well with Brendan. He feels left out and underappreciated.” Gossip Cop pointed out that Lambert and McLoughlin posted a photo to Instagram just one week before this story came out looking quite happy. While every couple needs their space from time to time, this tabloid took one gig and made it into something it was not.

Marriage In Crisis

According to Star, McLoughlin and Lambert were having a rough time getting acclimated to their new life. An insider said “it’s far from the idyllic scenario Brendan imagined,” and he’s “not adapting well at all.” A so-called “pal” explained, “all Miranda wants to do is hunt and fish.” McLoughlin’s “not a hunting type of guy and refuses to go.” One of the traits McLoughlin has publicly professed love for is Lambert’s love of animals, so this immediately sounded fishy. The tabloid tried to say McLoughlin had gone from New York City to the “boondocks,” but they live outside of Nashville. This story was misleading and inaccurate, so Gossip Cop busted it.

More From Gossip Cop

Miranda Lambert Having ‘Revenge Baby’ To Upset Blake Shelton?

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill Splitting After He ‘Walked Out’ On Her?

Report: ‘Heartbroken’ Lisa Marie Presley Moving Home To Graceland