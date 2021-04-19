Reports Claim Miley Cyrus Is Spiraling Out Of Control

Has Miley Cyrus lost it? That’s what multiple tabloids are claiming. Gossip Cop investigated the rumors and can set the record straight.

Miley Cyrus ‘Spiraling’ Over Album Flop?

A recent report from In Touch claimed Miley Cyrus was sorely disappointed by how her most recent album, Plastic Hearts, was doing in sales. According to the tabloid’s insider, Cyrus “blames her fans for not understanding her creative turn covering some iconic ’80s hits.” The tabloid even brought up Cyrus’ lost fanbase from her Hannah Montana days.

Gossip Cop clarified that a distribution error accounted for a major hit in early sales of Cyrus’ album. Cyrus definitely wasn’t blaming fans for the issue, and it was ridiculous for the tabloid to suggest it. Furthermore, Cyrus didn’t seem to “spiraling” as the insider suggested. On the contrary, Cyrus seemed to be celebrating her album’s success on rock charts. Clearly, the tabloid was sorely misinformed.

Cyrus Making Harry Styles Uncomfortable?

According to the National Enquirer, Cyrus had developed an infatuation with Harry Styles. According to the tabloid, Styles wasn’t interested in Cyrus, despite her numerous attempts to flirt with him. An insider told the tabloids “Harry’s hard-to-get act has only made man-hungry Miley more determined to sink her claws into him.” According to the report, Styles just wanted Cyrus to leave him alone.

The source of speculation came from an interview Cyrus had on a British radio show where the host asked her if she’d rather kiss Harry Styles or Justin Bieber, to which Cyrus responded “Harry, that’s easy.” Cyrus’s comments on the show were a far cry from the obsessive former-child star image the tabloid painted.

Cyrus ‘Drunk Dialing Exes’?

Then, Heat reported that Cyrus had been drunkenly harassing her exes. According to the tabloid’s source, Cyrus had “made some rather ill-advised drunk dials to the likes of Stella Maxwell, Liam Hemsworth, and Cody Simpson.” The tabloid went on to elaborate on Cyrus’ partying, claiming she was upsetting her neighbors but “doesn’t care what anyone thinks.”

Gossip Cop pointed out that the claim was ridiculous, and the insider untrustworthy. There was simply no way one insider was privy to the alleged party animal’s personal phone calls. Furthermore, it was obvious the tabloid was simply name-dropping all the exes it knew about. There was no real information reported there, and likely the whole tale was made up.

Cyrus Desperate To Save Her Image?

Finally, the National Enquirer reported that Cyrus was returning to her country roots. The tabloid recounted Cyrus’ disappointing album sales and insisted she was ready to take a different approach. According to the tabloid’s insider, “Miley offended her core audience with her outrageous behavior and punk sound. She’s signed with a new record label and the plan is to reintroduce her to the country audience that loved her dad, ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ singer Billy Ray Cyrus, and once loved her.” It went on, insisting Cyrus was ready to return to her Hannah Montana fanbase.

Of course, the tabloid failed to consider just how much acclaim her last album received. While it’s not impossible that the versatile artist might decide to give country another go, the reasoning the magazine provided simply didn’t make sense. Cyrus isn’t and has never been a struggling artist, so it’s illogical to assume Cyrus is desperately pandering to an “old” fanbase. Clearly, the singer has displayed plenty of artistic freedom, and her next move is a true mystery.

