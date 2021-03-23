Reports Claim Meghan Markle Has Big Plans For Son Archie, Including Reality TV

Does Meghan Markle have big plans for her son Archie? That’s what recent reports are suggesting. Gossip Cop has investigated the claims and wants to set the record straight.

Meghan Markle Leaving Prince Harry?

Do Meghan Markle’s plans for Archie include leaving Prince Harry in the dust? Not long ago, Gossip Cop looked into an In Touch article claiming just that. The publication asserted that the couple had been fighting non-stop before Markle decided to take baby Archie and flee their home. The tabloid went on to cite pressures from the media as the catalyst for the couple’s separation.

Gossip Cop was swift to debunk the rumor and point out its painful irony. The article blamed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s marital troubles on the relentless attacks from the press, while this article undoubtedly contributed to that. Prince Harry had spoken at length about the damage false reports like these were taking, and the tabloid hit back by using the Prince’s words to construct a new, entirely false narrative.

Keeping Archie From The Queen?

Then, New Idea put a different question in readers’ minds: Did Meghan Markle’s big plans include launching a secret lawsuit in Archie’s name? Gossip Cop reported on the outrageous article and found the story to be just as unbelievable as it sounded.

The publication alleged that the royal couple had filed a lawsuit against Splash News in their son’s name, much to the rest of the royal family’s surprise. The article maintained that somehow this lawsuit would stop Queen Elizabeth from seeing baby Archie, while not offering any explanation as to how it would accomplish this. Gossip Cop called out the story for what it was: another poor attempt to add to the royal rumor mill.

Meghan Markle Developing A Reality TV Show?

Just when readers thought stories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex couldn’t get any more outrageous, Life & Style reported that Meghan Markle was planning on launching baby Archie into reality TV stardom. The publication insisted that Markle had Hollywood dreams for her son. Of course, producing a reality TV show tailored to making him a star would be just the start.

Gossip Cop found that there was no evidence to this claim beyond the word of an alleged unnamed source. The truth is, baby Archie was born into fame and doesn’t need any help to maintain it. Markle has no current plans to thrust her son into the acting business, and it’s ludicrous to make this suggestion.

Grooming Archie For The Throne?

And finally, is Meghan Markle seeking revenge on Queen Elizabeth? That’s what a recent edition of New Idea would have readers believe. The article suggested that Markle was preparing her son, Archie, to be king one day. The publication pushed allegations that Markle was educating Archie on British politics. The reasoning? Apparently, this was so he could be prepared to rule when the time came.

Gossip Cop easily saw through the claims that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were eager to return to England. All other credible reports suggest that the couple is very happy living their own life outside of pressures from the rest of the royal family. There is no evidence to suggest that the couple is simply biding their time as the article implied. This revenge plot the tabloid invented was about as real as Game of Thrones.

