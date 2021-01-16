Reports Claim Meghan Markle And Prince Harry ‘Broke’ And Begging Royal Family For Money

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties, there have been various rumors about what the pair have been up to. From claims of marriage problems to rehab stints, it seems like on an almost daily basis new reports surface concerning trouble for the pair. Some recent reports detail that the couple have run out of money and have to resort to begging the royal family to stay afloat. Gossip Cop looked into the truth of these various stories.
Last February, the National Enquirer purported Meghan Markle demanded $90 million from the Royal family. According to the paper, the duchess tried to bribe her in-laws with hush money in return for keeping her mouth shut. The tabloid claimed that while Prince William and Kate Middleton didn’t agree to pay Markle a dime, the Duchess of Sussex deviously planned this standoff since she married Prince Harry. This wasn’t the first time the tabloids have tried to portray Markle as a difficult diva who only wanted money from her husband’s family. Gossip Cop busted the ridiculous report at the time.
Five months ago, Woman’s Day accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of being broke. At the time, the couple stayed at a mansion owned by Tyler Perry, but an insider claimed Perry was fed up with the duke and duchess because they brought too much attention to the neighborhood. As for the couple’s finances, the publication asserted Markle was to blame, alleging the duchess wanted “the best of the best” and that “her tastes are exceeding their budget.” Gossip Cop explained though Markle is no longer an actress, she was paid $50,000 per episode for her time on Suits. We highly doubt the former actress spent all of her money, and once again, Markle isn’t a prima donna, like the outlets continue to allege.
Not too long afterward, the same publication asserted the duke and duchess stole $35 million from the British Royal family. Now, we’ve heard some outlandish rumors before, but this one takes the cake. The tabloid contended the British monarchy suffered a major financial loss and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were to blame. A source tattled to the magazine the duke and duchess withdrew “a large chunk of change from the royal purse before leaving for America.” This included the couple’s trip to South Africa, where the two traveled in “private jets” with “security” and other luxuries. Gossip Cop clarified that the British Royals did suffer a financial shortfall like everyone in the world has due to Covid-19, but Meghan Markle and Prince had nothing to do with it.
Recently, Woman’s Day once again maintained the duke and duchess were broke and desperate. According to the magazine, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “have been relying on the generosity of Prince Charles’ private purse as they wait for large stipends from their new deals with Spotify and Netflix to land in their bank accounts.” With their expenses piling up amid their legal battle against The Mail on Sunday, the publication purported Markle was under fire for the court case because if the couple loses “she’s up for massive costs” which she and Prince Harry “can’t really afford.” It’s no secret that court cases can cost a pretty penny, but the duke and duchess aren’t broke and desperate.
Despite all the lies the tabloids like to spread, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing just fine. The spouses signed a lucrative deal with Netflix and are also releasing a podcast this year. The couple didn’t come to the States to live off the land, and Markle isn’t shaking down her in-laws for money. Sadly, the outlets have to stoop so low just to sell a story, but Gossip Cop will continue to expose these bogus reports.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Prince Harry Becoming American Citizen, Risks Losing Title?
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Trying To Make Money Off Pregnancy Announcement?
Report: Prince William Threatens To Sue Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Over New Podcast