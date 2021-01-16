Reports Claim Meghan Markle And Prince Harry ‘Broke’ And Begging Royal Family For Money

The Duke & Duchess Are Thieves?

Not too long afterward, the same publication asserted the duke and duchess stole $35 million from the British Royal family. Now, we’ve heard some outlandish rumors before, but this one takes the cake. The tabloid contended the British monarchy suffered a major financial loss and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were to blame. A source tattled to the magazine the duke and duchess withdrew “a large chunk of change from the royal purse before leaving for America.” This included the couple’s trip to South Africa, where the two traveled in “private jets” with “security” and other luxuries. Gossip Cop clarified that the British Royals did suffer a financial shortfall like everyone in the world has due to Covid-19, but Meghan Markle and Prince had nothing to do with it.