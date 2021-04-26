Reports Claim Malia Obama Is A Wild Child

Malia Obama was born on Independence Day in 1998. Since her father’s very famous, she attracts a lot of ridiculous tabloid coverage. Rags would have you believe Obama is a wild child who’s out of control but is she?. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has covered about Malia Obama’s supposedly nutty life.

Scolded By Oprah Winfrey

According to the blog Conservative Stamp, the Obama family had lost the support of Oprah Winfrey. The outlet said Winfrey loved Barack, “but what Malia has been doing lately is just sad.” Malia had recently been spotted, clutches pearls, smoking marijuana! In an attempt to sound more authoritative, the blog attributed Winfrey’s quotes to People, but Gossip Cop could not find any such interview in an extensive search. This meant the article was a complete fabrication from a rotten blog.

Malia Calls Off Engagement

According to the Globe, Malia had called off her engagement to Rory Farquharson. A source said “Barack is relieved the guy is gone. He never liked Rory and told Michelle he was a bad influence.” This story was a follow-up to an earlier bogus story announcing an engagement. In that story, Barack liked Farquharson. So much for consistent storytelling. Malia was never engaged in this first place, so this story was completely false.

Caught Up In Admissions Scandal?

Malia Obama attends Harvard University, and the Globe claimed she only got into the prestigious school through the same scam Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin took part in. Malia and Michelle Obama both worked with disgraced tennis coach Gordon Ernst who took payoffs in exchange for recommendations. The story quoted a few alleged Harvard students who openly speculated that she might not belong there. Gossip Cop debunked this outrageous story quite easily: Malia did not go to Harvard on a tennis scholarship. She basically took some lessons, but it literally had nothing to do with her admittance.

Barack Hates Farquharson Because British

Strap in: Upon entering the Oval Office, Barack Obama removed a bust of Winston Churchill from the White House because it was a loaner from Tony Blair to George Bush. A minor scandal ensued that characterized Obama as someone who hates Great Britain when he was really just returning goods that needed to be returned. Fast forward to 2019, and the Globe claimed Barack hated Malia’s boyfriend because he’s British. A source said Barack “has bad feelings towards Britain” and thinks “the Brits have thought themselves superior to the world.” This story had no proof other than a debunked scandal from years earlier, so Gossip Cop quashed the story.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Prince Charles Banished Prince Harry Back To America

‘Skin And Bones’ Johnny Depp Looks Like He’s On ‘His Last Voyage’?

This Hair Oil Is The BEST At Restoring Thinning Hair According To Jennifer Garner

Kirk Douglas’ Death Allegedly Creating Marriage Problems For Catherine Zeta-Jones And Michael Douglas

Chaz Bono Weight Loss: Here’s How Cher’s Son Once Lost Over 60 Pound