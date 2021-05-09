Gossip Cop

Celebrities

Reports Claim Lori Loughlin's Marriage In Trouble After Prison Release

C
Cortland Ann
7:00 pm, May 8, 2021
Lori loughlin mossimo giannulli scandal trial
(Getty Images)

Now that both Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have been released from prison after serving their time for their role in the college admission scandal, how is their marriage doing? Gossip Cop has investigated a lot of reports dissecting their relationship since their release, so let’s break down exactly where the couple stands.

Divorced Before Hubby Is Released?

In March, Star claimed Loughlin was planning on filing for divorce before her husband got out of prison. According to their source, their relationship was beyond repair. “There’s been a lot of finger-pointing and blame” between the two of them the source claimed. “They both acknowledge their foundation has crumbled.” Gossip Cop spoke to a source close to the family who denied the story was true. We also reported that Loughlin was actually worried for her husband during his stint in prison and not looking to separate. 

‘Tense’ Reunion

After Giannulli was released from prison, OK! reported in early April, that his relationship with Laughlin was “falling apart” before serving their time. “Neither one knew how things would be when they got out,” an insider told the outlet. Apparently, the air needed to be cleared because Loughlin was “extremely embarrassed about putting the family through such an experience,” while Giannulli wished his wife was more supported. Gossip Cop was able to bust those rumors by linking the numerous articles we’ve written about the couple’s marriage and by pointing their reunion happened before the story was written. A rep for the pair also debunked the story.

A Tough Transition

Apparently to Life & Style once the couple was reunited, their marriage was falling apart. According to an insider, Loughlin “wasn’t sure how her marriage could survive” the fallout from the admissions scandal and that prison had changed her husband. Desperate to save the relationship, the former Full House star was doing whatever it took to stay together including therapy, traveling, and exercising. Gossip Cop noted the couple’s low profile since the reunion and that the story was most likely speculative.

Moving To Idaho?

Earlier this week, Us Weekly claimed Loughlin and Giannulli were moving to Idaho to work on their marriage. Wanting to leave the glamour of Hollywood behind for a “low-key” life in Idaho, “far from the prying eyes.” Unlike most articles about their relationship, this one was somewhat positive, focusing on the couple moving forward not falling apart. However, Gossip Cop talked to a family friend who said the couple is staying put.

