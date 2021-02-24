Reports Claim Kim Kardashian Is Dating Already

The future of Kim Kardashian is now the hot topic in every tabloid. While her divorce from Kanye West is literally only beginning, magazines claim she’s already moved on. If you thought tabloids would stand back for a minute to give Kardashian a chance to breathe, then you simply don’t know the tabloids. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has encountered about Kardashian’s future.

According to Life & Style, Kim Kardashian is “no longer holing up at home mourning the loss of her nearly seven-year marriage.” The Temptation star was “free, single and ready to mingle” after “living separate lives for years.” A supposed insider said “there are even rumors that she’s hooking up with an NFL star,” but didn’t get any more specific. Gossip Cop busted this story by saying she and West were together as recently as October, so this narrative was faulty to begin with. Plus, if it really knew she was dating an NFL star, then why wouldn’t it say who?

‘Already Dating’ Van Jones

Even before papers were filed, In Touch reported that Kardashian had moved on. An insider said “now that it’s over, she feels free again. She’s looking forward, not back.” In front of her was CNN analyst Van Jones, who was “the opposite of Kanye. Van is mature, a mentor to Kim in her legal career, and he’s helping her grow, unlike Kanye who dragged her down.” While there remains a lot of mystery about Kardashian’s future, there is no mystery about Van Jones. A rep for Kardashian said there was “absolutely no truth” to this rumor, and the two were just friends with a passion for prison reform.

More Bogus Jones

In Touch was at it again when it claimed Kardashian and West’s “marriage has finally reached the point of no return.” This story, which was largely identical to the one it would publish a week later, claimed Kardashian was already dating Van Jones. A so-called informant said “Kim and Van have major chemistry. They talk on the phone all the time,” and Jones “could be ‘the one.’” As Gossip Cop pointed out, Kardashian and West had just started their divorce. Kardashian is not dating anyone new yet.

Cheating Scandals Haunt West

The National Enquirer even claimed Kim Kardashian and Kanye West came to an end after Kardashian became “suspicious” of the rapper. A so-called insider said, “Kanye’s official line was that he had this love affair with Wyoming, and it’s the only place he can be himself… but the longer he stayed away, the more suspicious Kim became.” Once Kardashian pursued divorce, “Kanye spiraled out of control.” This tabloid was very careful to not say the word cheat out loud, but it’s pretty obvious that’s what it was going for. This story invited the reader to fill in the blanks and think West cheated, but Gossip Cop had already quashed a rumor about West cheating with Jeffree Star. This was a bait and switch story with nothing new to it whatsoever.

More News From Gossip Cop

Kim Kardashian Already Has Her First Celebrity Suitor After Divorce Filing

Princess Eugenie ‘Stung’ By Meghan Markle’s Pregnancy Announcement?

7 Celeb-Loved Brands That Are Actually Affordable

Brooke Shields Barely Back To Walking After Major Injury

YNW Melly: Everything You Need To Know About The Rapper’s Double Murder Case