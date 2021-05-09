Reports Claim Kelly Clarkson Living Unhealthy Lifestyle, Eating Too Much Amid Divorce

Kelly Clarkson has been a tabloid mainstay for decades. She’s weathered loads of stories attacking her weight and wellness for no good reason. Once Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock filed for divorce, these outlets got a whole new reason to publish stories about her. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has investigated about the star.

Kelly Clarkson Eating Herself Out Of A Job

According to the National Enquirer, Clarkson’s stress eating was starting to affect her job. A source said Clarkson was “stuffing her face to fight off the anxiety from the divorce, but all that late-night comfort food and wine has left her looking like a linebacker!” The producers of her talk show were not pleased, and a so-called insider said that “they are at the point where they need to talk to her about exercising some self-control.”

This was an insulting story from the get-go. The Kelly Clarkson Show has been an incredible success, so producers are overjoyed. Furthermore, Clarkson does not look like Refrigerator Perry. Tabloids constantly attack Clarkson over her weight, but Clarkson takes this in stride. In a 2018 interview, she said, “It’s when I’m fat that I’m happy.”

Headed To Fat Farm

Over at The Globe, you’ll find another insulting story about how Clarkson was up to 200 pounds and in need of a wellness retreat. Friends of Clarkson were reportedly considering an intervention. The source of her eating was once again the ongoing divorce, with a source saying “She needs to focus on her own well-being and get away from this poison she’s got going on with [ex-husband] Brandon.” Clarkson does not need “kickback at the fat farm” as this tabloid so stupidly puts it, for she looks the same today as she has for some time. Furthermore, real friends of Clarkson’s would never in a million years talk to an outlet like the Globe, so Gossip Cop busted the story.

Pooping In Buckets

In one of the crassest stories Gossip Cop has encountered, the Globe claimed Clarkson was alienating her friends because she loves to use trash cans as toilets. A source said, “She’s constantly making potty jokes and seems to get a rise out of shocking people.” Her crude behavior was only getting worse thanks to the divorce. A supposed inside source said, “People are urging her to scale back on the belching, farting, and gross anecdotes because they’re a turnoff and make her look trashy.” Country legend Clint Black went on The Kelly Clarkson Show where he discussed relieving himself during concerts. Clarkson shared a similar TMI anecdote that this outlet robbed of context for a truly insane story. Clarkson doesn’t have this gross reputation, so we debunked the story.

Vengeful Makeover

According to OK!, Kelly Clarkson was coping with her divorce by getting a makeover. A source said, “She was tired of seeing the same old face and person in the mirror and felt she needed a boost.” The ongoing custody battle compelled the American Idol winner to get what a source called an “edgier, sleek and sexy look.” The outlet went so far as to say Clarkson was “saying goodbye to a lot of those dowdier outfits.”

This is where Gossip Cop took exception. Getting a makeover or a haircut after a breakup is very common, cliche even. However, Clarkson’s always been fairly stylish. Whenever she’s been on the red carpet, Clarkson always dresses to impress, so we busted this story.

