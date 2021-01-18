Reports Claim Katie Holmes Getting Married, Wants A Baby

Married In A Month

OK! claimed Holmes and Vitolo Jr. didn’t "waste any time” and got “married 35 days after going public.” The two tied the knot “in an intimate courthouse ceremony” where Vitolo Jr.’s father served as a witness. The tabloid provided details about Holmes’s wedding outfit, and claimed she “hopes to get pregnant by Christmas.” Gossip Cop busted this story by pointing out that the tabloid had, by its own logic, an impossible amount of information. How could the tabloid know what Holmes wore if the only people who knew about the wedding were her, Vitolo Jr., and Vitolo Sr.? It just didn’t add up because, as the tabloid even admitted, Holmes is “fiercely private,” so we concluded the story had to be made-up.