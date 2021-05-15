Reports Claim Justin Bieber Stepping Away From Music Over Career Stumbles And Health Issues

Is Justin Bieber taking a step back from show business? That’s the story plenty of tabloids have been pushing. Gossip Cop has investigated the rumors and can clear things up.

Justin Bieber’s Lyme Disease Jeopardizing His Career?

Early last year, the National Enquirer reported that Bieber was fearing the worst after his Lyme disease diagnosis. According to the tabloid’s inside source, “He knows how it ravaged other singers, and he’s afraid.” The publication brought up other celebrities that had run-ins with the disease, including Kris Kristofferson and Shania Twain. The magazine insisted that Bieber was terrified of the long-term effect the disease could have on his memory and voice.

While it’s totally possible and reasonable that Bieber would have fears, they don’t seem to be holding him back. The singer wrote on Instagram that he’s “getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever.” Despite the tabloid’s claims, Bieber didn’t appear to be beaten down by stress and fear.

Bieber Struggling To Sell Tickets?

Then, the Enquirer decided that Justin Bieber was struggling to sell tickets to his Changes tour because he just couldn’t make it in the business as an adult pop singer. An insider told the tabloid, “Nobody can blame him after he gave his teen years for his pop career, but it looks like it’s come at the sacrifice of his popularity as an adult.” The article concluded with the notion that the music industry is tough and Bieber just couldn’t cut it.

But the tabloid ignored one glaring factor that was affecting all performers: the coronavirus. Bieber was struggling to sell tickets at the cusp of the coronavirus pandemic because everyone was scared to attend large group gatherings like concerts. It was not because Bieber wasn’t appealing to the right audience. Bieber eventually postponed the tour, and he plans to pick back up the now-renamed Justice tour in 2022.

Justin Bieber Leaving Music To Become A Minister?

Earlier this year, OK! reported that Bieber had found a “higher purpose.” The tabloid insisted Bieber wanted to become a minister at Hillsong Church. Bieber had long been a member of the megachurch, along with a plethora of other celebrities. This all came shortly after pastor Carl Lentz was dismissed from the church following the revelation that he was carrying on multiple affairs. The magazine alleged that Bieber wanted take his place because he “believes he can take a leadership position in restoring order.”

Gossip Cop didn’t even have to debunk this ridiculous rumor because Bieber took this one on himself. On his Instagram story, the pop star wrote, “I’m not studying to be a minister or anything even close to that. Have no desire for that this is fake news.” The singer also followed up by clarifying, “btw, Hillsong is not my church. For clarity, I am part of Churchome.” Clearly, the tabloid didn’t do any fact-checking,

Bieber ‘Stepping Back’ To Have A Baby?

Finally, In Touch reported that Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, were “still in the honeymoon phase and really want kids.” The tabloid went on about how Bieber’s faith was strong. The conclusion was that Bieber was ready to grow his family and planned to take time away from his career to do so. An insider told the magazine, “Justin and Hailey are taking a step back on all fronts. And with his strong faith, he knows they will be blessed with a beautiful child one day. Hopefully one day very soon.”

Of course, Gossip Cop wasn’t pouring doubt over the idea that Bieber and Baldwin might want kids, but it was very clear that neither of them was taking a step back to do so. Bieber is still working, releasing music, and planning a stadium tour for as soon as the pandemic allows. That hardly counts as “stepping away” in our books.

