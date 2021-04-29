Reports Claim Johnny Depp On Dangerous Downward Path

Once one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors, Johnny Depp’s had a rough couple of years. His relationship with Amber Heard has ended up in court over domestic abuse allegations, and he’s lost out on some big-name projects. According to the tabloids, the situation is worse than it looks. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has investigated about Depp’s downward spiral.

Johnny Depp Dead By Christmas

The Globe claimed that Depp’s friends were concerned he would be dead by Christmas 2019. A supposed source said the Ed Wood star’s security team “had to try and keep him steady on his feet” during a court appearance. Another insider reported that Depp “was still ordering vodka to his room by the bottle at 3 a.m. the night before a recent red carpet event. He was gulping the booze during the event from a coffee cup. It was wild!” Gossip Cop brought the story to a source in Depp’s camp who assured us it was not true. Depp’s friends did not think he would die by Christmas, and they were right. That story came out over a year ago and Depp is still alive.

Going Broke

With Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s numerous court battles, the National Enquirer reported that Depp was going broke. A source said, “He had $100 million budgeted when this mess started and it’s disappearing fast with lawyers’ fees, court costs, and everything else.” What “everything else” entails is up to the imagination. The source added that this was actually Heard’s goal: “She will do anything it takes to run Johnny into the ground!” Gossip Cop debunked this story because, well, he’s Johnny Depp. He’s commanded immense salaries for decades and even got paid in full for Fantastic Beasts despite being asked to resign after mere days of filming. He’s not going broke, so the story was bogus.

Career Beyond Repair

As Depp’s messy legal situation with Heard trudged on, the Enquirer said that his career was over. In a story ripe with pirate-based puns, a source said, “He’s damaged goods in the public’s eyes — and Hollywood’s eyes.” Another snitch concluded the article by saying, “He’s going to have a tough time finding producers willing to attach his name to their projects. His ship may be sunk!” This story made it sound like the result of the case didn’t matter, which is preposterous. Whether or not Depp is successful in his legal battles will no doubt impact the possibility of future work. While Depp was cut from Fantastic Beasts over the extremely serious allegations, he’s still had numerous voice projects come out. At the very least, this story is premature.

Johnny Depp’s Dying (Again)

This time it was the Enquirer who said Depp was all “skin and bones” and was “on his last voyage.” The Pirates of the Caribbean star looked rather haggard at a recent charity event, and the tabloid concluded that his boozing was out of control. Gossip Cop quickly pointed out that Depp looks the same as he always has. The outlet combined its previous bogus narratives and acted like he was dying, but that’s simply not true.

