Reports Claim Joanna Gaines Is Feuding With Christina Haack And Erin Napier

Sometimes, celebrities feud, which everyone has seen first hands. The tabloids, however, have gotten carried away with some wild claims. For instance, it has been alleged that Joanna Gaines had problems with fellow home improvement gurus Christina Haack and Erin Napier. Gossip Cop has rounded up a few rumors we’ve investigated about this supposed feud.

Joanna Gaines Stole Christina Haack’s Thunder?

In 2018, In Touch had claimed that Gaines was at war with Haack. The magazine claims that Haack was furious with Gaines for stealing her thunder when she announced that Discovery had teamed up with the Fixer Upper star to launch a new network, which was unnamed at the time, but now we know is the Magnolia Network.

“Christina couldn’t help feeling out-shined by Joanna, especially now that she’s getting her own network,” an insider told the magazine. Around the same time, it was reported that Haack, who is the host of Flip or Flop, had gotten her newest television show Christina on the Coast. According to the insider, Haack felt outshined by Gaines’ news. Gossip Cop ran the story by a rep for Christina Haack who laughed off the silly report at the time. Even Haack spoke out about the disgusting article and clarified that she had always supported Joanna Gaines.

A Hotel Project Almost Tore Chip & Joanna Gaines Apart?

Sometimes, Joanna Gaines is supposedly feuding with her husband, Chip, in the tabloids. In 2019, the Globe alleged that Chip and Joanna Gaines were having marital woes over a new hotel project. The paper asserted that the Gaines were fighting because of the stress and tension between them due to the huge project in Waco. An insider told the tabloid that the couple was “sinking everything they’ve got into this project and it was costing them an absolute fortune.”The sketchy source further stated that spouses were spending “$100,000 a day minimum, with no end in sight. It seemed everywhere they turn, problems keep arising.” Gossip Cop busted the incorrect narrative at the time. The couple didn’t start working on their hotel at the time.

Chip & Joanna Didn’t See Eye To Eye Over ‘Fixer Upper?’

Last year, OK! ran a report claiming that the Gaines were fighting again, but this time it was over the Fixer Upper reboot and having a sixth child. The magazine reported that the couple wasn’t seeing eye to eye when it came to their future because Joanna wasn’t happy with the show’s revival. According to an insider, the couple was never on the same page when it came to renewing the show. The insider further tattled that the two were considering having another baby but Chip thought they could do that and the show plus their other projects, but Joanna wasn’t sure. Gossip Cop clarified that it’s inconceivable to think that Chip Gaines made any serious decisions without his wife’s consent. As for another child, that has been a recycled narrative we’ve corrected several times.

Chip & Joanna Gaines Vs. Erin & Ben Napier

Most recently, OK! alleged Chip and Joanna Gaines were feuding Ben and Erin Napier. The tabloid alleged that the television couples were “majorly at odds” — with an insider adding that while the Gaines thought the Napiers were nice people, they didn’t, however, think that their designs “measured up” to theirs. Because of this, the publication claimed a “series of turf battles” took place between the two couples. The magazine further alleged Ben and Erin Napiers began copying Chip and Joanna Gaines and the couples whispered words behind each other’s back. Honestly, the story sounded very juvenile when Gossip Cop investigated it. We debunked the bogus story after a rep for Joanna Gaines denied the ridiculous narrative.

Simply put, don’t buy into everything these tabloids are selling, most of it is bogus.

