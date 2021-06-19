Reports Claim Jennifer Garner Wants To Rekindle Romance With Ben Affleck

Daredevil sweethearts Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck got divorced in 2018 after over 12 years together. They’re still close friends and co-parents to their three children. Tabloids frequently report on the latest happenings between Affleck with Garner, so we compiled our investigations to find what’s actually going on in their personal lives.

Garner Wants Him Back

Ben Affleck spent most of COVID-19 with Knives Out star Ana de Armas. When the two split up, Woman’s Day claimed Garner would take him back. It apparently took Affleck years to win her back, but they were finally on the same page. To prove its story, the tabloid pointed to a 2018 quote where Affleck called his divorce “the biggest regret” of his life. The quote was lifted out of context, for Affleck never said he wanted to reunite with Garner. Both have dated since the breakup, so there’s no unrequited love to be found.

Friends Facilitating A Reunion

The National Enquirer claimed that Affleck and Garner would get back together after their respective “string of failed romances.” Friends of the couple thought the two belonged together, and that the spark never truly went away. One of these supposed friends said they hoped this reunion “will be forever this time.” The outlet used the same Affleck quote to prove its point and similarly robbed it of context. Also, real friends would never actually talk to the Enquirer, so this was impossible to believe in the first place.

Affleck And Garner: Family Again

According to OK!, Garner and Affleck had finally reunited. An insider said the two “have been spending more time together — not only with the children but also just the two of them.” Even when Affleck was with de Armas, he was actually pining for Garner. A source said, “The truth is, Jen missed Ben when he was with Ana and didn’t realize it until he was single again.” This is simply not true. Affleck and Garner are highly complimentary of one another, but it’s literally impossible to know how Affleck secretly felt while dating de Armas. They have a healthy relationship as co-parents, but no romantic reunion happened.

She Can Trust Affleck Again

In a story rife with familiar phrases, In Touch claimed that Affleck and Garner weren’t acting like exes. A tipster said, “They’ve also been hanging out, just the two of them.” Garner was impressed by Affleck’s commitment to sobriety, with a source saying, “It’s like the wonderful guy that Jen married is back.” It appeared to only be a matter of time until the two had an official reunion. Funnily enough, Affleck would reunite with one of his exes the same month this story came out, it just wasn’t Garner. These supposed sources clearly did not know what they were talking about, for months passed after this story came out with no reunion.

‘Bennifer’ Is Back? No Problem

Even amidst the ground-shaking news that Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were dating again, tabloids still toot their horns for Garner. Tabloids are seemingly blind to reality and deny what’s directly in front of their eyes. Gossip Cop has been quashing rumors about a Garner and Affleck reunion pretty much since they split up, so there’s no reason to believe they’ll stop.

Sober Reunion

Back in 2019, Life & Style claimed that Affleck was trying to reunite with Garner as a way of celebrating one year of sobriety. A so-called source said Affleck was “doing so well, some pals even wonder if Jen will now give him a second chance.” This was an especially misleading story because it chose to present a bogus story in lieu of a real one. This story could have easily been about Affleck hitting a major milestone of one year, but apparently, that’s not interesting enough. At the time, Garner was dating Cali Group CEO John Miller, and Affleck was just meeting de Armas. Gossip Cop took this story to Affleck’s spokesperson, who told us the Argo star and Garner were both “very happy with the situation they are in currently.” They make for excellent co-parents, but that’s the extent of it.

Giving One More Chance

All of these stories have the exact same premise: Garner is willing to give Affleck another chance because he’s cleaned his life up. This time, it was Star who claimed Garner ended her romance with Miller and had Affleck on her mind. A source said, “Jennifer misses that family life, and home has never been the same without Ben in it.” Garner has, the tipster says, “always believed in second chances — even third and fourth chances if needed.” The two had apparently discussed a reunion, but things were moving slowly. Gossip Cop debunked this story because, in addition to all of the other reasons, Garner and Miller were actually still dating at the time. This just goes to show how little regard tabloids have for reality.

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince Charles Stripping Prince Harry Of Titles, Forcing Him To Divorce Meghan Markle?

Why Eric Clapton’s Famous Friends Are Abandoning Him

John Legend ‘Ready To Call It Quits’ With Chrissy Teigen After ‘Shock Scandal’?

8 Small Household Brands To Shop For Amazon Prime Day

Caitlyn Jenner’s Body ‘Failing On Her’ After Plastic Surgery And Old Injuries?