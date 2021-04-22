Reports Claim Harrison Ford’s Marriage To Calista Flockhart Is On The Rocks

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have turned heads since they started dating in 2002. Their 22 year age difference makes them an easy target, but it simply doesn’t bother them. The couple celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in 2020, and are raising a son together. Tabloids don’t care at all that the marriage has worked out, and continue to print bogus stories about friction and drama. Here are some tall tales Gossip Cop has debunked about Flockhart and Ford’s marriage.

Divorce Over Flying?

Ford famously loves flying and has gotten into a few accidents in the cockpit. According to New Idea, Flockhart was so disturbed by his hobby that she was threatening to leave him unless he quit. A so-called source said, “every time he goes up in that plane, she holds her breath until he’s back and the number of near-misses and crashes he’s had can’t be ignored.” Since their son went to college, an insider said Ford has been “flying a lot more, so tensions are high at home with Calista.” This story exaggerated Ford’s incidents, for he’s never been officially disciplined for any flying mistakes. A spokesperson for Ford dismissed this story, and told Gossip Cop it was “absolutely false.”

Too Old For Love

According to Woman’s Day, Flockhart was so upset that her son went to college because it left her home alone with her old husband. The tabloid described ord as a “grumpy old man” who was “pretty set in his ways.” Once again, flying was an issue. A so-called “friend” of Flockhart says she “desperately wishes he’d quit, for everyone’s safety, not just his!” A rep for Flockhart told Gossip Cop that this story was “false,’ which came as no surprise. The Ally McBeal star has stressed for years now that the age difference does not factor into the relationship.

Renewing Their Vows?

With an anniversary coming up, OK! claimed Ford and Flockhart were “gearing up to do it all over again.” The private couple would renew their vows on Valentine’s Day in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. A source said it hasn’t all be great, and that “Calista had to get used to a lot of things on what was formerly his turf.” While this sounded like an idyllic story, it was not true. COVID-19 put a halt to all kinds of ceremonies like this, and traveling for a wedding is even less advised. When this story came out, Ford had just received his first dose of the vaccine, but wouldn’t get his second until after Valentine’s Day.

More News From Gossip Cop

Final ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host Lineup Includes A Fan Favorite And A Possible Permanent Host

Luke Bryan Beaten By Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant, Lied About COVID Diagnosis To Hide It?

Queen Elizabeth Stepping Down In Wake Of Prince Philip’s Death?

Dakota Johnson Allegedly Telling Gwyneth Paltrow ‘You’re Not My Wedding Planner!’

New Plant-Based PopSockets Are A Perfect Way To Cut Down On Plastic