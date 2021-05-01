Reports Claim George Clooney Needs A Break From His Controlling Wife, Amal

Is George Clooney looking to get away from his overbearing wife, Amal? That’s what plenty of reports have been claiming. Gossip Cop has looked into the rumors and can clear things up.

George Clooney Leaning On Friends Amid Marriage Trouble With Amal?

Woman’s Day reported not too long ago that George and Amal Clooney were splitting on account of not being seen together in five months. The tabloid insisted that the couple was living separate lives from each other. It even went as far as to claim George had moved out and into his friend Rande Gerber’s home until things work out or they officially call it quits.

Of course, there was no truth to the claims. Gossip Cop introduced some much-needed reality to the story, clarifying that just because the private couple hadn’t been spotted together by paparazzi, that didn’t mean that they were not together.

Amal Clooney making George Feel Claustrophobic?

According to the Globe, George Clooney was planning to take a break and get away from his overbearing wife, Amal. The tabloid insisted that Amal was keeping George on a tight leash during quarantine, warry that he may “slip back into those bad habits without her watching him like a hawk.” The tabloid insisted that while he may stick around for awards season, he had plans to escape to Europe as soon as he could.

Gossip Cop was quick to point out how ridiculous the article was. Its vague claims provided no real insight into the Clooneys’ marriage and only served to insult them both. From all credible reports, the Clooneys are doing just fine, despite the magazine’s insistence.

George and Amal Clooney Move To California To Save Struggling Marriage?

New Idea took a stab at the same old rumors of Amal and George struggling to save their marriage by adding a new twist. In order to make it work, the Clooneys were packing up and moving to the states so George could throw his hat in the ring for Governor of California. Of course, there was no truth to the ridiculous claims. Not only was their marriage not on the brink of divorce as the tabloid suggested, but George had clarified a long time ago that he had no plans to ever run for political office.

Amal Clooney Worried About George’s Chemistry With Julia Roberts?

Finally, the National Enquirer reported that George Clooney and Julia Roberts have always been a bit too close for Amal’s liking. The magazine’s insider tattled that “they’ve had a flirty dynamic from the jump and it drives both of their spouses crazy with jealousy.” The magazine pinpoints Amal specifically, claiming she had always been uneasy about their friendship. Apparently, their reunion for the film Ticket to Paradise had Amal pretty paranoid that they might take things too far.

Of course, Gossip Cop was quick to point out how ridiculous the claims were. According to all credible reports, the Clooney’s have been getting along just fine and there’s been no evidence of strain whatsoever. Clearly, the report was a work of fiction.

