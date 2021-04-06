Reports Claim Exes Blake Shelton And Miranda Lambert Still Have Major Drama

Before Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were engaged, the country star was married to Miranda Lambert. Their marriage lasted from 2011 to 2015, and both have moved on. Shelton and Stefani will get married soon.

Lambert’s already remarried. She and police officer Brendan McLoughlin wed in February 2019.

Even though both Lambert and Shelton have clearly moved on, tabloids still print dramatic stories about the two. Here are some tall tales Gossip Cop has debunked about exes Shelton and Lambert.

Lambert Accuses Shelton Of Cheating

According to OK!, divorce was not Lambert’s idea. A source said “She long suspected him of carousing, and when she watched him on The Voice with Gwen [Stefani] for the first time [in fall 2014] her blood ran cold. There was obvious chemistry between them.” Lambert, according to a source, wants fans to know she tried to save her marriage…but it seemed like Blake didn’t want her anymore.” Gossip Cop pointed out that the only people who would know the real reasons for the divorce would be Lambert and Shelton, and neither is going to talk to an outlet like this one. Plus, why would Lambert feel the need to clear the air about half a decade since the break-up?

Lambert Warning Friends To Skip Shelton Wedding

The National Enquirer recently claimed Lambert had laid down an ultimatum to friends: “it’s Blake or me.” The tabloid claimed Lambert frequently criticizes Stefani and said Shelton has “lost his roots.” Contrary to this story, Lambert has spoken kindly of Shelton, and there’s no reason to believe she would try to actively sabotage the wedding. She’s moved on with McLoughlin, so Gossip Cop busted the story.

Wedding Will Be A ‘Total Disaster’

The Enquirer also reported that Lambert was not happy about Shelton and Stefani’s engagement. Lambert thought the marriage “has failure written all over it.” Sources said Lambert was right, as wedding planning “threatened to tear [Stefani and Shelton] apart.” Stefani wanted to get married in Beverly Hills, while Shelton preferred his ranch. An insider even said, “Miranda continues to rip Gwen for being built on a foundation of Botox and fillers, knowing Blake likes a natural woman whose beauty comes from working out, not cosmetic enhancements.” As Gossip Cop has pointed out numerous times, Lambert has better things to do than trash her exes new fiance. Furthermore, regressively attacking Stefani over plastic surgery is something the Enquirer would love, but is truly not Lambert’s style.

Shelton ‘Seeing Red’ over Criticism

According to In Touch, Shelton was not pleased when Lambert announced a new bar and grill in Nashville. The new restaurant would be down the road from Shelton’s own restaurant, and a source said “she’s telling everyone her food will be way better than the slop he’s serving. It’s amazing that after all these years these two, who have both moved on and are in love with other people, are still fighting.” This is childish. Loads of country stars own property in Nashville. Opening a restaurant sees Lambert expanding her portfolio, but it’s a stretch to say it’s an attack on her ex-husband.

