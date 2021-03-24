Reports Claim Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi Marriage On The Rocks

Has Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi‘s marriage hit hard times? That’s what multiple reports are claiming. Gossip Cop has checked in on the couple and can clear things up.

De Rossi Walks Out?

Not long ago, In Touch reported that after a long stint of fighting, De Rossi needed to get away. The article claimed that tensions between the couple had been rising since DeGeneres’ workplace scandal broke. According to the article’s unnamed source, De Rossi had been begging DeGeneres for some time to step back from work to save their marriage. The report claimed it was DeGeneres’ repeated refusal that finally made De Rossi walk out. The publication insisted that De Rossi just needed some time alone to reflect.

Gossip Cop severely scrutinized this article’s sincerity. Despite reports from an unnamed insider, the tabloid had nothing to support this claim. All other credible reports insist that the couple is not separating and would have absolutely no reason to do so. But that doesn’t stop the tabloids.

DeGeneres’ Ex Causing Trouble?

Is an old flame of Ellen’s stirring up trouble in the DeGeneres-De Rossi household? That was the story National Enquirer was spinning earlier this year. According to the report, DeGeneres’ ex-girlfriend, Anne Heche, had made comments that she’d like to reunite with DeGeneres, much to De Rossi’s annoyance. The article insisted De Rossi was furious at the comments and wasn’t planning on letting the actress anywhere near her wife.

So, was there any truth to this tabloid’s tale? Gossip Cop found that the comments from Anne Heche were genuine, although taken out of context. The comment came from an interview about her time on dancing with the stars. The possibility of the pair reuniting was briefly discussed, to which Heche explained that they haven’t spoken and years and a reunion would be interesting.

Gossip Cop found no evidence that De Rossi was angry about the actress’s comments. Besides, taking in the comments in their full context, it doesn’t seem like anything De Rossi should worry about. According to Heche’s own words, the pair hasn’t spoken in years, so it’s doubtful any reunion would be romantic.

Worst Fight Ever?

A recent edition of New Idea reported that DeGeneres and De Rossi had one of the worst fights of their decade-long marriage. The article claimed that De Rossi told her wife she wanted to start acting again and DeGeneres refused.

Gossip Cop easily dismissed the ridiculous claim. DeGeneres has always supported her wife’s career. Additionally, despite De Rossi announcing her retirement from the acting business in 2018, the former actress has remained very busy with her many philanthropic pursuits as well as running her own art company. It’s doubtful that De Rossi’s career decisions would be any cause for tension in her relationship.

Headed For Shocking Split?

So, are DeGeneres and De Rossi headed for a shocking split as Woman’s Day claimed in a recent article? Gossip Cop found this story no more compelling than the rest. The truth is, over the couple’s 12 years of marriage, there have been many separation rumors without much evidence to back them up. The couple has always supported each other in the media, and DeGeneres’s recent scandals have been no exception.

Despite the tabloids reports, the most recent news of the couple came in when De Rossi was rushed to the hospital with a case of appendicitis. DeGeneres recounted the events on her show, sharing her fear for her wife’s well-being. DeGeneres has been taking care of her wife post-appendectomy, making sure she makes a full recovery. The couple’s dedication to one another in this time of crisis clearly contradicts the tabloid’s malicious and baseless separation rumors.

