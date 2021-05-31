Reports Claim Drew Barrymore ‘Hung Up’ On Ex-Husband

Is Drew Barrymore struggling to get back into the dating game? That’s what one tabloid won’t stop saying. Gossip Cop has investigated the rumors and can set the record straight.

Drew Barrymore Still In Love With Her Exes?

In 2018, OK! reported that Drew Barrymore was getting back together with her ex-husband Will Kopelman. According to the tabloid, the former couple was “giving their love another go.” The source insisted, “Word is they’re getting remarried and they’re super excited.” The parents of two allegedly wanted a fresh start together, starting with a small city hall ceremony.

Of course, the report was total fiction. It was obvious then, and even more so now, that Barrymore and Kopelman had no plans to reunite and definitely not get remarried. It was even clearer when the tabloid followed up the report by claiming Barrymore was having a breakdown. Getting caught in multiple lies didn’t stop the tabloid from going after Barrymore again.

Last year, in a strange turn of events, OK! reported that Drew Barrymore had gotten back together with former boyfriend Justin Long. According to the report, the exes had been “hanging out a lot and exchanging flirty late-night texts and emails.” The couple that had been on and off again for about three years was swearing it would be different this time. “She’s come to the realization that he was one of the best boyfriends she’s ever had. He’s sincere, funny, super-supportive and genuinely loves her for who she is,” dished the insider. Of course, the report was totally false. Barrymore and Long were obviously not reuniting, although they have remained friends. Yet the tabloid just wouldn’t leave Barrymore alone.

Drew Barrymore Swearing Off Men?

According to OK!‘s updated report, Barrymore has sworn off all men because she’s still longing for Kopelman. After Kopelman announced his engagement to Alexandra Michler, the tabloid was quick to insist Barrymore wasn’t taking the news well. “Drew dishes about how thrilled she is for him, and it’s true — she wants him to be happy — but the fact is, she’s never gotten over the divorce,” the insider spilled to the magazine. But, of course, the publication was wrong again. Barrymore really does seem genuinely happy for them and has opened up about hopping on dating apps to get back out there.

But the tabloid had tried this narrative before. Last year, the magazine alleged that Drew Barrymore was swearing off all men, except for maybe one. According to the report, Barrymore had decided she was done with men, but then Tom Cruise walked into her life. The actors were “bonding over shared interests like travel and parenting, plus gossiping about everything that’s going on in Hollywood and beyond,” according to the source. But there was no truth to that story either.

Besides, it was obvious where these stories started. Barrymore had joked about swearing off men on her talk show in a discussion with Jane Fonda. In the interview, Barrymore clarified, saying she hadn’t really given up on dating just yet. Clearly, the tabloid selected the part that worked for its obsession with Barrymore’s dating life. Obviously, no one should trust a word OK! says about Drew Barrymore.

