Reports Claim Caitlyn Jenner Can’t Stop Getting Plastic Surgery

Since coming out as transgender in 2015, Caitlyn Jenner has received her fair share of bashing from the tabloids, including the ever-present plastic surgery rumor. Gossip Cop has investigated a lot of stories claiming the former Olympian-turned-reality star has undergone the knife. Let’s take a look back and see when the new California gubernatorial candidate has and hasn’t gone under the knife.

Smaller Breasts Mean More Votes?

Shortly after Jenner announced her candidacy for Governor in California’s recall election, plastic surgery rumors started flying around the long-time conservative. Last week, the Globe claimed Jenner was thinking about getting a breast reduction ahead of her run, saying the former athlete believed her current breast size was “not respectable.”

According to the outlet’s inside source, “Caitlyn’s been worried for while they are way too big within the context of her body and draw unflattering stares.” The insider then continued, saying Jenner wanted people to “listen and look at her face, not her boobs.” With no evidence to support the tabloid’s claim, Gossip Cop busted the false narrative, citing the rag’s long and offensive history publishing insulting stories about Jenner.

Saving Face

Back in June 2019, In Touch wrote that Jenner spent $500,000 on her face when she transitioned and was ready to spend $500,000 more to maintain her “womanly” features. “She worked so hard to escape from Bruce, but he’s creeping back up,” an unnamed tipster told the outlet.

Of course, Gossip Cop dispelled those rumors rather quickly. A spokesperson for Jenner told us on the record that the report was untrue. Even with the numerous busted stories Gossip Cop has done on the magazine about Jenner, nothing tops a comment direct from the reality star’s camp.

Falling Apart Under The Knife

Gossip magazines love to speculate over celebrities’ failing health and Caitlyn Jenner is no exception. In June 2020, the National Enquirer claimed the author was “freaking out because her brand-new body [was] falling apart.” With quotes like “horrified by her looks” and “transition is now a burden,” it’s not surprising to believe the outlet alleged Jenner was suffering from botched implants and “cancerous” rashes.

Gossip Cop pointed out that the unreliable tabloid confused transitioning with aging. If you transition at a later age, you don’t get a new nibble body. At 71 years old, her body will still look and act her age. Once again, a rep for Jenner told us the story was completely false.

Plastic Surgery Backfires

Once again the National Enquirer was spreading lies about Jenner’s plastic surgery use. In September 2019, the outlet alleged the public speaker’s “plastic surgery binges have backfired and worn her features to the bone.” An insider source claimed Jenner was seeing stretch marks, scars, and sagging “all over her face.” Gossip Cop busted that story and stories connected to it by once again speaking with Jenner’s representative, who confirmed it was false.

