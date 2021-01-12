Reports Claim Angelina Jolie Starving Herself

Down To 99 Pounds

The National Enquirer got conspicuously specific in its story about Jolie going on a hunger strike to get custody of her children. The Gone In 60 Seconds star was only eating “handfuls of grains and nuts” in the hope that Pitt would cease his custody claim when he saw how “dangerously low” her weight is. It spoke to a “nutrition expert” and a “longevity expert” for top quotes on how starvation is bad for your health. Gossip Cop busted this story by noting these experts “have not treated Angelina Jolie,” and that 99 was an extremely specific number that only real doctors or Jolie herself would know.