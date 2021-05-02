Reports Claim Angelina Jolie Having Financial Problems Amid Ongoing Divorce Battle

Is Angelina Jolie‘s divorce from Brad Pitt causing her irreparable financial strain? That’s what plenty of reports have claimed. Gossip Cop has investigated the rumors and can set the record straight.

Angelina Jolie Begging Friends For Favors?

According to a report from New Idea, Angelina Jolie had been desperate for work amid her ongoing divorce battle with Brad Pitt. Their divorce and subsequent custody battle have been going on for years and have undoubtedly impacted both actors financially. The tabloid insisted that Jolie in particular has been struggling to make ends meet, and has resorted to begging her acting friends for roles.

Of course, Gossip Cop was quick to point out the fact that Jolie has had no trouble booking acting roles, and the article was a total work of fiction. Jolie still holds high notoriety as one of the most well-known celebrities in showbiz and best actresses in Hollywood. Furthermore, there was simply no way that the actress was so broke that she had resorted to begging for small roles.

Angelina Jolie Risks Losing Custody Over Financial Woes?

Woman’s Day then claimed that Jolie’s financial troubles could affect her chances of gaining custody of her and Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh. According to the magazine, if Jolie keeps struggling the way she has been, the court might deem her unfit for custody. The tabloid even went as far as to claim that Shiloh might choose to live with Pitt over Jolie because of her financial struggles.

Of course, Gossip Cop clarified once again that Jolie is neither broke nor struggling. Furthermore, there was simply no way the magazine’s fishy insider would be privy to such intimate details about the family. It simply didn’t make any sense.

Angelina Jolie Selling Possessions To Make Ends Meet?

Then, reports started coming out that Jolie had sold a famous painting in a desperate bid for some cash. The National Enquirer was particularly invested in this rumor, claiming Jolie also wanted to sell the painting to spite Pitt. The painting in question was a gift from Pitt to Jolie in 2011, and the tabloid insisted that while Jolie did need the money, she was also jumping at the opportunity to wound Pitt.

And yet, there was absolutely nothing to suggest Jolie had any ulterior motive in selling the painting. Most likely, the painting was a painful memory of her estranged husband, and she wished to purge it from her home. Pitt also had made no indication that he was hurt by the action, and the piece was successfully auctioned. Again, Jolie has not been struggling financially, so the tabloid’s claims were simply nonsensical.

