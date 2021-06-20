Reports: Bindi Irwin ‘At War’ With Family And In-Laws

Has Bindi Irwin been in conflict with her family and in-laws lately? That’s what one tabloid would have you believe. Gossip Cop has investigated the rumors and can set the record straight.

Tension ‘Running High’ Between Bindi And Terri Irwin?

Back in March, New Idea alleged that Bindi Irwin and her mother, Terri, were headed for a hospital showdown once Bindi gave birth. The magazine insisted the stress of Bindi’s first pregnancy was taking its toll on both mother and daughter. The outlet flaunted photos of Bindi looking “stressed” amid an “emotional” conversation with her mother. Notably, the tabloid retracted that assertion, insisting supposed onlookers thought the younger Irwin was just fine and not in any emotional distress.

Gossip Cop was able to point out how baseless the story was. The publication even contradicted itself quite early on in the report. It’s obvious the magazine had no real insight into the Irwins’ family life and even tried to insinuate there was drama between Irwin’s husband Chandler Powell and her mother. From what we could tell, the family was doing just fine and anxiously awaiting the birth of their daughter.

Bindi Irwin ‘At War’ With Her In-Laws?

Then, New Idea alleged it wasn’t just Bindi Irwin’s own family causing her distress, but also Powell’s family back in the United States. An insider told the magazine, “There have been whispers among Chandler’s Florida-based inner circle about things not being quite right with their son and their daughter-in-law, which stem back to around Christmas.” The alleged whisperings only got louder when Bindi did a massive social media cleanup and unfollowed a number of accounts, including Powell’s family.

But of course, the only accurate detail in this report was the fact that Bindi did go on a massive unfollowing spree. What it failed to mention is that Irwin now only follows five people. The only family members, in-law or not, that made the cut were her husband and her brother. We find it hard to believe anyone would be upset about the exclusion when she’s following next to no one.

Bindi And Terri Irwin Headed For ‘Christening Showdown’?

In May, New Idea published another story about the Irwin family. According to the tabloid, Terri Irwin had plans to turn her granddaughter’s christening into a marketing exercise. An inside source told the outlet, “Bindi just feels she’s barely had a second to sit still and enjoy Grace’s earliest moments” because Terri keeps documenting everything.

Gossip Cop was quick to the point. This story has no basis in reality, as Bindi herself was posting on Instagram constantly to share the joy of her baby girl’s arrival. There was no evidence of tension between Irwin and Terri. In fact, Bindi posted a sweet Mother’s Day tribute to Terri shortly after the story’s publication.

Chandler Powell ‘Desperate’ To Get Out Of Australia?

Most recently, New Idea alleged that Bindi Irwin’s husband, Chandler Powell, was becoming so unbearably homesick that he planned to flee Australia as soon as possible. Powell had apparently been separated from his family for more than a year now and was eager to see them in person. An insider explained to the tabloid, “FaceTimes aren’t enough, and he is pining for a hug from his parents and frets about how much of Grace’s life they’re missing out on.”

While we didn’t doubt Powell was missing his family and was eager to introduce his daughter to them in person, there was nothing to suggest Powell was in severe distress like the outlet implied. In fact, both the young parents appeared overjoyed as they settled into life with their new daughter. It’s obvious New Idea is no authority on the Irwin family.

