Reports Allege Prince Charles And Camilla Parker Bowles’ Marriage In Trouble After Rough Year For The Royal Couple

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles might not have the perfect storybook love story one would expect of a king-in-waiting and his princess, but their love has endured for decades now. Reports often emerge that their marriage is on the rocks, despite their long relationship. Gossip Cop has investigated a number of these stories recently, so here’s all that we know.

Camilla Parker Bowles Is A Demanding Duchess

In January, the Globe wrote that Parker Bowles was “demanding” that she and Prince Charles renew their marriage vows in an elaborate, modern ceremony that would be the duchess’ way to show the rest of the royal family and the world that she is ready to be queen when Prince Charles becomes king. Due to an agreement when the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall got married, Parker Bowles will be titled “princess consort” rather than “queen.” According to the tabloid’s report, she wants that changed.

As Gossip Cop reported at the time, it’s highly unlikely that a ceremony of this type would ever occur in the very old school, very traditional British royal family. Prince Charles is amongst the most traditional to boot. It’s impossible to imagine he would agree to this or that Parker Bowles would even ask — let alone “demand” it happen. Even in the unlikely event that it did occur, the agreement on Camilla Parker Bowles comes from Parliament, so a vow renewal ceremony wouldn’t change anything, anyway.

Prince Charles Going Through A Trial Separation

A month later, the Globe was back with a completely different angle, this time alleging that the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall were secretly living separate lives from each other. The outlet, which has always been especially vicious towards Camilla Parker Bowles, claimed that drunken fights had pushed the couple apart and while a divorce was unlikely, they could no longer live under the same roof.

It’s worth noting that despite the article coming just about a month after the story claiming Camilla Parker Bowles wanted to renew their vows, not one mention was made of that previous claim. The tabloids fails to explain how much things could have changed in a few short weeks. It’s almost like the unreliable outlet is just making all this up as it goes along, which is what Gossip Cop suspects is probably going on here.

Living Separate Lives

Not even a month after that story was published, yet another one emerged, claiming that Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were living separate lives. Sound familiar? This time, the bogus report came from Star, which, interestingly enough, is owned by the same parent company as the Globe. Much like that story, this one was complete nonsense. Despite quoting “insiders” and insisting the two weren’t on the same page about Prince Charles’ future, none of it was factual. Gossip Cop once again debunked the similar tale, partly by pointing out how often the tabloids use this trope with nearly every famous couple.

Prince Charles Moving Out

Finally, earlier this month, Woman’s Day wrote that Prince Charles had moved out of the couple’s home. The magazine alleged that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey had sent the duke “spiraling” and Parker Bowles had had enough of it all. Of course, the whole world has seen the two together a number of times over the last two weeks as they mourned Prince Charles’ father, Prince Philip, including at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles are clearly in this for the long haul and none of these articles are true. Future reports of disharmony – and there will be future reports like these – won’t be true either.

