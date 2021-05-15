Gossip Cop

Reports Allege Keanu Reeves Is Secretly Married To Alexandra Grant

Gossip Cop Staff
11:00 am, May 15, 2021
Alexandra Grant on the left, Keanu Reeves on the right.
(Getty Images)

At a 2019 gala, Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant made their red carpet debut. Since going public, tabloids have been speculating when the pair would trade the red carpet for the wedding aisle. Gossip Cop has investigated many of these stories over the years. Here are a few of them.

The Malibu Wedding

In November of 2019, OK! wasted no time reporting the couple was walking down the aisle. As always, an inside source had all the dirt, claiming Reeves had already proposed with a $200,000 engagement ring and Grant said yes. “He popped the question about a month ago over a cozy dinner at home – Italian takeout, candlelight and Frank Sinatra music. He said he wanted them to spend the rest of their lives together, and then got down on one knee.” The wedding would have been in the spring of 2020 in Malibu – if the rumor were true. Gossip Cop got a hold of a source close to the couple who confirmed the article’s fabrication. 

The Christmas Wedding

Literally a few weeks later, OK! again alleged Reeves and Grant were planning a wedding, this time by Christmas. Claiming the couple was taking every means necessary for the event to remain private, the outlet’s inside source said they didn’t want their wedding to be “an industry event.” They also used photos of the couple kissing in Berlin as evidence for the upcoming nuptials. As Gossip Cop pointed out, whenever a tabloid claims a secret is hush-hush, it’s probably false. Why would it be in a tabloid then? Also, a celebrity couple is indulging in PDA is not evidence that they are getting married. 

The Backyard Wedding

Jumping forward in time a bit, OK! once again claimed the couple had tied the knot in their backyard this past April. According to the outlet, 14 people were invited and no prenup was signed. However, the rag couldn’t decide if the wedding happed already with their source contradicting the report. “The ceremony will likely take place in front of a small group of close friends and family,” the insider said, using the future tense. Once again, a rep for Reeves confirmed the report was false.

The Birthday Wedding 

This time it was Woman’s Day claiming Reeves and Grant were headed towards holy matrimony. Around the same time as OK!’s recent claim, the outlet alleged the Bill & Ted star “popped the question over champagne” and the small wedding would coincide with Grant’s early April birthday. Of course, because it’s now mid-May, Gossip Cop can officially confirm the article was untrue as the couple is still not married.

